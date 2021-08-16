'Sarpatta Parambarai' & Amazon Face Legal Notice By AIADMK Leader For 'misleading Facts'

AIADMK leader and former MLA RM Babu Murugavel have issued a legal notice to Amazon Prime and the makers of the recently released film Sarpatta Parambarai. He alleged that several scenes in the films are totally inaccurate and induce the sense of misleading the public at large with events and incidents without material proof. The film was released on Amazon Prime on July 22 and is helmed by PR Ranjith.

AIADMK leader has raised an objection over dialogue in the film that claims that 'Chief minister's son was also arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).' Babu Murugavel says that no such incident took place at that time. He called it 'a misleading fact.'

Babu Murugavel claimed that the scene seems to be based on the former Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi, and his son and MK Stalin. He said that after research, he found that there were no such incidents of MK Stalin's arrest under the MISA Act. He said, "There are also other instances in the film where there are false propaganda's and politically motivated verses in favour of the present ruling government of Tamil Nadu."

Babu Murugavel has demanded the removal of the scenes. The statement reads, "This inaccuracy will seed the wrong fact in the minds of the unaware audience and may result in writing the wrong and fallible history in future."

EX-AIADMK Minister Jayakumar had also objected to the film earlier. The former Minister said that the director had hidden 30 years of good governance by MGR in the movie. Sarpatta Parambarai makers are yet to comment on the allegations.

The plot of the film depicts the rivalry between Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Parambarai, two groups that rule the boxing ring in the 70s in the city. The film also has several scenes showcasing DMK and AIADMK leaders. The sports action drama is bankrolled by PA Ranjith under Neelam Productions, along with Shanmugam Dhakshanaraj of K9 Studios. It features Arya, John Kokken, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar and Sanchana Natarajan.

