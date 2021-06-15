'Sasaki And Miyano' Slated For 2022 Release; Cast, Staff And Other Details Revealed

The official website for the anime adaptation of Shō Harusono's Sasaki and Miyano manga recently revealed the staff, cast, and a new visual of the upcoming series. Sasaki and Miyano is slated to release in 2022 and the publisher of the English version also gave the audience a description of the story. Here’s everything you need to know about Sasaki and Miyano.

A look at Sasaki and Miyano cast

The cast are reprising their roles from the manga's previous drama CDs and are as follows

Yusuke Shirai as Shūmei Sasaki

Sōma Saitō as Yoshikazu Miyano

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Taiga Hirano

Yūki Ono as Jirō Ogasawara

Yūma Uchida as Masato Hanzawa

Ryohei Arai as Tasuku Kuresawa

Mitsuhiro Ichiki as Gonsaburō Tashiro

A look at Sasaki and Miyano staff

The staff includes Shinji Ishihira (Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table) as the director and Takahiro Ueno (Fairy Gone episode director) as the assistant director. Yoshiko Nakamura (Super Lovers, Shōnen Maid, Tada Never Falls in Love) is the composer of the series and Maki Fujii (I've Always Liked You, The Moment You Fall in Love, Our love has always been 10 centimetres apart) is the character designer. Production is done by the Studio DEEN. The visual shared by the website features two boys holding a bag.

More about Sasaki and Miyano

Yen Press, which publishes the English version of the manga, describes the story as, “It all started like a typical old-school boys’ love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys’ love expert, he hasn’t quite realized…he’s in one himself. Which means it’s up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!”

The Sasaki and Miyano manga was launched by Harusono and began in 2016 on the pixiv website and went on to publish seven volumes as of November 2020. The manga also inspired a spin-off manga featuring side characters Taiga and Akira Kagiura, two light novels by Kotoko Hachijō that were published between 2018 and 2020, and a drama CD. The spin-off manga by Harusono titled Hirano to Kagiura inspired its nowel.

(IMAGE: SASAKI AND MIYANO'S INSTAGRAM)

