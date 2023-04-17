Scam 1992 Actor Hemant Kher Reaches Out To Industry Peers For Acting Roles

Hemant Kher, best known for playing the role of Ashwin Mehta in the biographical 2020 drama series Scam 1992, reached out to casting directors and fellow industry-people on Twitter, seeking work. Despite the show being a huge success and a sequel already in production, Hemant seems to be out of work and requested those in the industry to give him roles, as he wrote, "I am full of zeal and enthusiasm to explore as an actor." However, he later clarified on his tweet. His tweet got reactions from his followers on the microblogging site.

Hemant Kher reaches out for work



The Scam 1992 actor took to Twitter to post a plea for work. The tweet read, "A humble request to all writers, directors, casting directors, and creators, kindly consider me to play parts in your stories/movies/series/short films. I am full of zeal and enthusiasm to explore as an actor." The actor's intention behind the tweet, as he clarified later in one of his replies, was not to imply that he was out of work. Hemant instead shared how he simply wanted to increase his reach to the decision-makers concerned, and let them know that he was interested in good work, no matter the medium.

Arrre.. Thank you dost.. But don’t cry.. I am not out of work.. I am just trying to reach out to more people in the industry! — Hemant Kher (@hemantgkher) April 16, 2023

More about Hemant Kher

The multi-talented actor graduated from the National School of Drama, adding further weight to his acting repertoire. Besides the acting medium, he has been involved in the television and film industries as a writer and an acting coach. Hemant has also extensively dabbled in reality television, having been involved in the behind-the-scenes of shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, L'il Champs, Just Dance and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. As an acting coach, he has worked with the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Ayushmann Khurana, also assisting Jackky Bhagnani in one of his more recent performances.

Scam 1992 featured the real-life story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who successfully took the Indian stock market to unwitnessed heights before it catastrophically crashed. Hemant Kher, played the role of Harshad Mehta's brother, Ashwin Mehta, garnering a lot of praise for his strong screen presence. Hemant is now open to work in any medium and thinks his talents will stand best used, as an actor.