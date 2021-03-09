Scam 1992 Fame Pratik Gandhi Shares Photo Of Women In His Life To Celebrate Women's Day

Indian actorÂ Pratik Gandhi,Â who predominantly works in Hindi and Gujarati cinema,Â recently took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of the women in his life. The actor rose to fame for his role of 'Harshad Mehta' in the SonyLivÂ web series Scam 1992: Harshad Mehta Story. On the occasion of Women's Day, the actor shared the picture of Women who were his idols and inspirations.

Pratik Gandhi shared a family picture on Women's day. The photo featured his wifeÂ Bhamini Oza, his daughter, and his mother with him. He wrote in the caption they were his strength, support, and security and thatÂ his world was absolute bliss in abundance. He called them his 'inspiration' and 'idols' and wrote they ruled his world. He dedicated his journey to them and said he was what he was because of those lovely women and all other beautiful women who had been a great support in his personal and professional life and they continued to help him be aÂ better human each day. He ended the caption by adding "It's your day every day".Â

Checkout Pratik Gandhi's family photo and comments

Pratik Gandhi's post had comments from a handful of female Gujarati actors. Love Ni Bhavai fame Aarohi Patel and Golkeri actor Manasi Parekh left comments with many red hearts.Â Famous RJ and Bombairiya actor Archana Pania left a comment with fire, red heart, and raising hands emoticons to express pride and joy.Â ShartoÂ Lagu fame Deeksha Joshi also left a comment with red hearts and wrote "yayyy". While many of the followers wished "Happy Women's Day", some also appreciated his words and post and called him a "genuine" person in comments. There were also congratulatory comments for his 1 million followers and appreciation for hisÂ Scam 1992 role. Read comments here-

A Sneak Peek of Pratik Gandhi's photos

In one of his recent photos, Pratik Gandhi shared a picture of him in purple aviatorÂ shades. He donned a blue t-shirt with purple andÂ white stripes and wore a pair of white pants. He accessorized himself with a wristwatchÂ and kept his hair a little messy as he posed for the picture. He wrote in the caption "BLUEper". His co-star from Scam 1992,Â Shreya Dhanwanthary left a comment saying "Oooh I love this look!!." Complimenting his look with glasses, one of the followers wrote " WhenTony Stark meets Harshad Mehta" and many followers called him "handsome" and left heart emoticons, fire, heart eyes in the comments. Check out post and comments here-

Image Source: Pratik Gandhi's Instagram