‘Scam 1992’: Pratik Gandhi And Hansal Mehta Thank Fans As Show Turns One

Scam 1992 actor, Pratik Gandhi took to social media as the drama series clocked one year since its premiere on October 9, 2020. He expressed his gratitude for the response the series garnered from fans and shared a short clip from the show. The director of the show, Hansal Mehta also celebrated the occasion by sharing some behind the scene pictures.

Pratik Gandhi & Hansal Mehta celebrate as 'Scam 1992' turns one

Pratik Gandhi wrote on Twitter that October 9 has a 'special place' in his calendar and his heart. He mentioned that although it has been one year since the show's release, the love and praise from fans is still pouring in. He added that he was speechless and did not know how he could express his feelings. However, he mentioned that the journey of the show has given him 'deepest gratitude and absolute joy.'

Dear 9th Oct, you've a special place in our calendar & our hearts. It's #oneyearofscam1992 & the love is still pouring in. No words can do justice to what I feel & want to express. The deepest gratitude and absolute joy this journey has given all of us. Ishq and absolute ishq ♥️. pic.twitter.com/3j9iKWWB4z — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) October 9, 2021

Hansal Mehta then took to the micro-blogging platform and posted some never-seen-before pictures. He also gave fans some details about the show as she mentioned that it took two and a half years to develop and its script spanned over 560 pages. Mehta also wrote in his Tweet that the shoot for the series lasted for over 85 days and the post-production stage lasted about eight months. The director thanked his team, the audience and the universe for the success of Scam 1992 and wrote, "Efforts of 100+ people, overwhelming love of millions."

Over 2.5 years of development, 560+ pages of script, 85+ days of shoot and nearly 8 months of post production. Efforts of 100+ people, overwhelming love of millions.

1 year since it began to stream. Thank you team. Thank you audiences. Thank you universe.

1 year of #Scam1992. pic.twitter.com/HAKhyf96DN — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 8, 2021

Scam 1992 revolved around the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. He orchestrated a securities scandal in 1992 worth Rs 5,000 crores. The drama series was based on the book, The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu, financial journalists.

The series was recently in the news after it bagged Best Drama Series and Best Direction at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards. Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on the happy occasion and wrote, "Two awards for #Scam1992 in the #AsianAcademyCreativeAwards, India for Best Drama Series and Best Direction. We now go on to represent India at the Grand Finale in December. Thank you amazing team #Scam1992, my co-director and son @JaiHMehta @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial @SonyLIV" Soon after his tweet, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and others congratulated him.

Two awards for #Scam1992 in the #AsianAcademyCreativeAwards, India for Best Drama Series and Best Direction. We now go on to represent India at the Grand Finale in December. Thank you amazing team #Scam1992, my co-director and son @JaiHMehta @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial @SonyLIV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 1, 2021

