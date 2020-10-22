Scam 1992 Real Characters And Who Essays Their Roles In The Online Series?

Scam 1992 is a drama series directed by Bose: Dead or Alive director Hansal Mehta. The series is based on the infamous Harshad Mehta scam, which is considered to be one of the biggest scams in India that occurred in 1992. The series is available for streaming on Sony Liv app. It is the series adaptation of the book authored by Sucheta Dala and Debashish Basu's, titled ‘The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away’. Read on to know more about the Scam 1992 real characters.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Scam 1992', Add These Shows & Movies To Your Watchlist

Scam 1992 real characters

Real - Harshad Mehta

Harshad Mehta was an Indian stockbroker who played an important role in the biggest stock market scam in India during 1992. Mehta was finally arrested and investigated, however, he passed away in Thane jail due to cardiac arrest in 2001 at the age of 47 years. The income tax department, however, was able to scrap the entire tax demand from the late Harshad Mehta's wife Jyoti and his own brother Ashwin Mehta in February 2019.

Reel - Pratik Gandhi

Actor Pratik Gandhi played the role of Harshad Mehta in the drama series. He predominantly works in Gujarati theatre and cinema. He has also acted in movies like Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon, Hu Chandrakant Bakshi and Ame Badha Sathe To Duniya Laiye Mathe.

Real - Ashwin Mehta

Ashwin Mehta is the brother of the late Harshad Mehta, who pursued a lawyer's degree in his 50s and fought and won many court cases to clear his brother's name. He is a practising lawyer in Mumbai Hight Court as well as Supreme Court. He was recently acquitted from a legal battle in 2018 where he was charged with duping the SBI bank.

Reel - Hemant Kher

Actor Hemant Kher plays the role of Ashwin Mehta in the film. He is shown as a stockbroker in Harshad Mehta's firm as well.

Real - Jyoti Mehta

Jyoti Mehta is Harshad Mehta's wife. She sued a Mumbai based broker in the year 2014 who owed 6 crores to Harshad Mehta since 1992. She finally won the case in 2019 and was entitled the complete amount with interest.

Reel - Anjali Barot played Jyoti Mehta

Real: Sucheta Dalal

Sucheta Dalal is a journalist and author. She was working with a reputed newspaper when she investigated the Harshad Mehta scam in 1992. She then went on to investigate and report many high profile scams later. Sucheta Dalal is the co-author of the book, from which the drama series has been adapted.

Reel: Shreya Dhanwanthary played the role of Sucheta Dalal in the movie.

ALSO READ| Scam 1992 Web Series Cast Has Pratik Gandhi, Satish Kaushik & More; Know Their Characters

Real: Manu Manek

Manu Manek is considered as the kingpin of the stock market during the 80s. He was known as Black Cobra. It was also speculated that he headed another cartel called the Marwadi Bear Cartel, during that time. He was never booked in any stock market scam.

Reel: Satish Kaushik, played the character Manu Mundra, which is based on Manu Manek.

Real: Radhakishan Damani

Radhakishan Damani is a businessman and investor, who founded DMart. He was also not accused in any scam, however, he was linked to both Manu and Harshad, who were known to have manipulated the stocks. He had however quit the stock market in the 2000s.

Reel: The role of Maheshwari was played by actor Paresh Ganatra.

Real: Ram Jethmalani

Ram Jethmalani was a prominent lawyer and former Rajya Sabha member. He headed the legal team from the defendant, Harshad Mehta's side. He passed away in 2019.

Reel: Mithilesh Chaturvedi played the role of late Ram Jethmalani in the SonyLiv drama series, The Scam.

ALSO READ| Shreya Dhanwanthary On 'Scam 1992': Hansal Mehta Wanted Prepared Actors, Not Robots

ALSO READ| 'Scam 1992' Star Cast: Who Plays The Role Of Harshad Mehta In The Upcoming Web Series?

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Scam 1992

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.