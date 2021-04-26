Last Updated:

'Scam 1992' Star Shreya Dhanwanthary Criticised The IPL In Her New Tweet; Netizens React

Shreya Dhanwanthary, best known for her role in the popular web series 'Scame 1992', has given a sharp criticism to the ongoing IPL tournament in a recent tweet

Anurag Sharma
Shreya Dhanwanthary

The last few weeks have rapidly seen the spread of COVID-19 cases which has affected people all over the country. While many prominent film celebrities have raised their voices to create awareness regarding the current COVID situation, Shreya Dhanwanthary has taken to social media to criticise the ongoing tournament of Indian Premier League. In her recent tweet, she expressed her own personal opinion about the cricket tournament during the middle of the health crisis that India is facing, which was soon followed by the reactions of several other netizens to her views.

Shreya Dhanwanthary criticises IPL and the “powerful silence”

While Shreya is not the first film personality to express her criticism on the current health crisis in the country, she is among the few who have spoken against IPL. The actor penned a sharp message in her recent tweet, saying that while the cricket tournament is going on amidst the pandemic and there is “powerful silence” about it, it makes her “almost forget” that a “man-made crisis” is still at large in the country. The tweet soon received all kinds of reactions from netizens, who presented various viewpoints about this issue. 

Many netizens agreed with Shreya’s opinion, talking about how the country is facing a tough situation because of the pandemic. However, a number of netizens also disagreed with this tweet, explaining alternate opinions on this matter. They said that cricketers are being unfairly targeted and even shed light on the fact that many actors have been shooting for their film projects. Another opinion that was highlighted was the fact that IPL has provided a source of entertainment to many people, while it has become essential to stay at home and practise social distancing. This tweet has thus created a major debate on this topic on social media. 

Shreya Dhanwanthary is best known for her role in Scam 1992, which had released last year. She has also worked in a handful of other popular films and web series. Some of them include Why Cheat India, A Viral Wedding, The Family Man among others. The actor has also briefly worked as a model before eventually getting into films. 

