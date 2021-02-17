'Scam 1992's' Anjali Barot Dances Her Way Into The Wedding Venue With Husband Gaurav Arora

After giving fans a peek into her pre-wedding festivities, actor Anjali Barot of the Scam 1992 fame tied the knot with fiancé Gaurav Arora on Tuesday. Yesterday, Anjali's Scam 1992 co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary shared glimpses from the former's wedding on her Instagram Stories, wherein the newlyweds are seen shaking a leg to a popular Bride and Prejudice song. Ahead of her wedding, the actor had made headlines after she posted a streak of pictures from her bachelorette and Mehendi ceremony on Instagram.

Anjali Barot and husband Gaurav Arora dance to 'Balle Balle' at their wedding

On February 16, 2021, Anjali Barot took her wedding vows with beau Gaurav Arora in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary, who shared the screen space with her in SonyLIV's Scam 1992, gave everyone a sneak-peek into Anjali's wedding by sharing an 'aww-dorable' video of the newlyweds dancing to Bride and Prejudice's Balle Balle song to mark their entry into the wedding venue. While the YouTube sensation rocked a staple red bridal lehenga with intricate golden embroidery and opulent jewellery, her groom sported an off-white sherwani with golden button details, paired with a baby pink turban as they danced their way into the venue.

Check out the video below:

Later, she also shared a couple of pictures from Anjali Barot's wedding ceremony on her Instagram Stories. The Family Man actor was joined by her and Anjali's yet another Scam 1992 co-star Jaimini Pathak and actor Malhar Rathod. In a group selfie from the newlyweds, the actors along with Anjali and Gaurav could be seen flashing their beaming smiles at the camera.

Take a look at Anjali Barot's wedding photos below:

On February 10, 2021, Anjali Barot took the internet by surprise after she announced the news of her wedding. She broke the exciting news by sharing a couple of mushy photos with her Gaurav Arora on Instagram. For the unversed, Anjali Barot's husband is a multimedia mogul. In her Instagram post, the couple is seen twinning in black tees which read: "Risk Hai Toh Ishq Hai", paired with denim pants. Sharing them on Instagram, the actor wrote, "16th February 2021 #BohotKuchHotaHai".

Check out Anjali Barot's Instagram post below:

