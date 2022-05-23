'Scam 2003': Makers Announce Sequel Of Pratik Gandhi-starrer Hit Show 'Scam 1992'

Scam 1992 starring Pratik Gandhi became a massive success after it was released online and left the audience entertained and wanting more. The makers of the hit show have now announced its sequel, Scam 2003, which will revolve around the Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. Several fans took to social media to express their excitement after the news broke and said they can't wait to see what the show has in store for them.

Scam 1992​​​​​​​ makers announce show's sequel Scam 2003

Sony LIV took to social media on Monday to announce the special news as they revealed the title for the upcoming series. The makers added the iconic Scam 1992 music in the background as they made the announcement. The makers did not reveal any additional details about the show and fans are eager for some more announcements about the same. The cast of the show has still not been announced. The online streaming platform hinted that more details about the show would soon be announced as they urged fans and followers to 'stay tuned'.

Scam 2003 will reportedly revolve around the Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi and will be titled Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi. Abdul Karim Telgi was born in Khanapur and rose to become the 'mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams' that took over several cities in the country. The series will be adapted from the book Reporter ki Diary by journalist Sanjay Singh.

The first Scam was titled Scam 1992 and was about the 1992 stock market scam by Harshad Mehta. It starred Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Director Hansal Mehta himself had earlier shared a press statement as he broke the news to his fans and followers online and captioned it, "Here we go".

Hansal Mehta also has other projects in the pipeline including his all-new web series titled Scoop. According to ANI, the show will be inspired by Jigna Vora's book, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. The series will premiere on Netflix, and this will mark the filmmaker's debut on the platform.