'Schitt's Creek' Actor Dan Levy Reviews Kate Winslet's 'Mare Of Easttown'; Read

Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy recently took to his Twitter to review Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown. The third episode of the series titled Enter Number Two was released last Sunday i.e May 2. In the tweet, Dan Levy just wrote a line about how good the show is. Fans supported his statement and talked about Kate's acting. Check it out.

Dan Levy appreciates Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown is so good. That’s all. Have a great night. — dan levy (@danjlevy) May 3, 2021

After Dan Levy shared this tweet, fans appreciated Kate Winslet and Evan Peter's scene from the episode. One of the users wrote that they can't have enough of Kate Winslet. Another user wrote, that the actor should receive all the awards. Check out the fan's reaction.

Give Kate all the awards. Everyone else can go home. — call me v ðŸ‰ðŸ”¥ (@senoritav76) May 3, 2021

Amazing show. I can never get enough of Kate Winslet. Superb actress. Ammonite is brilliant. — janet owens (@mommaj59) May 3, 2021

Evan Peters just nailed that drunk scene, right? pic.twitter.com/HYUQc3fknS — Victoria Weinstein (@peacebang) May 3, 2021

Mare of Easttown cast

The show is a project that has an exciting line-up of executive producers, including Kate Winslet, Paul Lee, Gavin O'Connor, Gordon Gray, and others. The show revolves around Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), a detective in a small town called Easttown. She investigates a murder mystery while trying to keep everything balanced in her personal life. The series tries to offer the detective's emotional vulnerability, who is just a simple woman as she tries to cope with all of the tragedies and challenges in her life while she solves the murder case.

Dan Levy's shows

The actor began his career as one of the original seven co-hosts on the MTV Canada flagship series MTV Live. He then went on to become an actor and feature in various movies like Cyberstalker, Admission, Robot Bullies, Happiest Season and many more. His shows include Degrassi Goes Hollywood, Schitt's Creek, Coastal Elites and many more.

