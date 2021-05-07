'Schitt’s Creek' Fan Imagines Moira Rose As GPS In This Hilarious Video: WATCH

The Emmy Award-winning show Schitt's Creek has a massive fanbase worldwide. However, Moira Rose's explicit vocabulary and extraordinary accent not only won awards but millions of hearts as well. A fan of the show recently enacted Moira Rose's voice as a GPS instructor and made a video out of it. The viral video is now trending on the internet.

Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose as GPS

An Instagram user named Michael J Berry recently took to his Instagram handle to share an IGTV video in which he imagined how it would be like if Moira Rose was a GPS instructor. Michael made some hilarious statements similar to Moira's style and her unmatched voice. Michael uploaded the IGTV video in his series QuaranTeaTime and named it SCHITTY GPS. At the beginning of the video, Michael in Moira Rose's accent can be heard saying, "Out of the parking lot you will turn left. Across the road, there is a lovely shrubbery, but pay it no mind as you must focus on the road. We don't want any accidental fender benders."

Catherine O'Hara's fans could not keep calm after listening to the enactment of her character's voice. Michel's video received a plethora of comments as people were thrilled to listen to Moira Rose's voice on GPS. An Instagram user wrote, "I don't think you understand how much I need this to be available immediately". Another one took some words from the video and wrote, "Today I am choosing not to be churlish ninnyhammer and am choosing Moira Maps always. Simply because I don't know how to fold a paper map." A fan of Moira Rose wrote, "Amazing. I need this GPS. I will be so very lost but still". Here's how people reacted to Michael's video.

Michael on his Moira Rose's impression

As the video surfaced across the internet, Huffington Post interviewed Michael J Berry. In the interview, Michael said that he and his friends are fans of Schitt’s Creek and he would do all the characters from the show. However, he consistently received compliments for his mimicry of Moira. He further said that he never practised Moira's impression as he always has an ear for voices.

