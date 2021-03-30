Schitt’s Creek Motel Is Now Up For Sale, Here's How Much It Costs

Schitt’s Creek is a popular Canadian sitcom that follows the formerly wealthy Rose family's trials and tribulations. The family loses its fortune and relocates to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke and starts living in a motel. The series ended in April 2020 and now the iconic Schitt’s Creek's motel is up for sale and here is everything you need you to need to know about its cost.

Schitt’s Creek's motel cost

According to a report by Domain, the Rosebud Motel from the cult-classic TV sitcom has actually been put up for sale, almost a year after the show came to an end. The motel costs around a whopping $2.08 million and it’s located around 88 kilometers north of Toronto in Canada. Schitt’s Creek's motel real name is Hockley Motel and it served as one of the major and most-shown locations during the filming of the Emmy-nominated comedy series.

The motel consists of a 400-square-meter building and 2.7 hectares of land. The interiors of the popular motel are bright and spacious with the property listing revealing open-plan living and neutral tones. On the comedy show, the motel is shown having nine rooms but the actual Hockley Motel has ten rooms, including a two-storey manager’s suite and separate one-bedroom cottage, as well as a three-stall horse barn. Schitt's Creek motel location is close to the Nottawasaga River, which is a very popular fishing destination in Canada. The surrounding areas are also done up well and the car park featured in the show also exists in real life.

The current owner of the property, Jesse Tipping purchased it in the year 2012 for an amount of $820,000 and also stated that the new owners might turn it into a Schitt's Creek-themed hotel. He further said that the property is very beautiful and the motel has a very great history in the community. Tipping concluded by saying that he hopes whoever buys it honors that history and is able to keep it going. The property has been up for sale since last year and the same motel has also been shown in other series like The Umbrella Academy, with assassins Hazel and Agnes seeking refuge at the motel.

Image Credits: Schitt's Creek official Instagram Account