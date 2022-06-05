Is 'Schitt’s Creek' Movie In The Works? Dan Levy Gives Fans A Hopeful Update On Project

The much-loved sitcom Schitt's Creek starring Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O'Hara in lead roles became one of the top series among fans. For a while now, there has been speculation about the possibility of a Schitt's Creek movie, and one of the creators, Dan Levy, who also plays a lead role as David Rose on the show opened up about the same in a conversation with People.

Schitt's Creek movie in the works?

Speaking to the publication, the actor-director mentioned that he hopes there will be a day when the cast of the film will come together again. He mentioned that he sees the cast of the Emmy winning show often and that they were in 'constant contact'. He emphasised that the project would go ahead when they had the 'right story' to tell. He also stated that he and the team wished to 'think very carefully' about what the future of Schitt's Creek should be, and if there should be a Schitt's Creek movie, as the show came to an 'end on such a high'. The creator mentioned he did not want the audience to feel like the movie was a 'cash grab' and so more details on the Schitt's Creek movie were 'TBD' (to be decided). He told People, via Screen Rant-

"My hope is that one day we can all get together. I see these people all the time. We're in constant contact with each other. So the love is there. The desire to work together is there, and the desire to tell more stories is there. I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell. And I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is."

"And I really respect the audience in that thing. I think when you have an audience that's paid attention to you for 80 episodes of a television show, the last thing you want is to put something out that makes them think this feels like a cash grab. And that's not what we're about. So TBD, but a TBD with an exclamation mark on the end," he added.

The much-loved show followed the Rose family and the ups and downs they navigated through as they went through life together. Fans of the show are eager for the Schitt's Creek movie after the hit series came to an end, but they are the only ones. Annie Murphy, who played Alexis Rose in the show earlier admitted in 2021 that she too had been 'hounding' Dan Levy to make the film.

Image: Twitter/@jammyjam25