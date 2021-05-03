'Schitt's Creek' New Movie To Be Released? Annie Murphy Says She's Striving Towards It

Fans of Schitt's Creek, which ran for six seasons, are not quite ready to let go of the show, and it appears that one of the lead cast members is in the same boat. Annie Murphy, who played Alexis Rose on the show, still loves her Schitt's Creek family and has now stated that she would be open to a potential Schitt's Creek movie. She revealed that she is doing all in her power to make the film happen. In a new interview with US Weekly, Murphy reported that she is already pressuring Dan Levy, the show's creator and actor, to work on a film script.

A Schitt's Creek movie on the cards?

Murphy revealed that there was one way in particular that she was trying to get her onscreen brother to start working on the film. She shared that she has been sending "USD 5 a day in the mail as a bribe" to Dan. She then let the people know that she had not really heard anything official about a movie yet. Murphy expressed her desire to see David (Dan Levy) and Patrick's (Noah Reid) characters adopt a child if the show were to be adapted into a film.

Speaking about her own love story in the show and the way the characters had split, Annie Murphy felt that it was the "right ending". She further explained that her character "was on a pretty exciting trajectory career-wise" as she would take the "PR world by storm and continue having the wildest and bizarre and celebrity-studded adventures at the same time”.

Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) and Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan) were a dream match, but there was a reason why they didn't end up together in Schitt's Creek. Ted had been a constant in Alexis' life since she moved to the small rural community. After destroying their fortune, the Rose family was forced to relocate from their estate into a small local motel with her parents, Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O'Hara), and brother David (Dan Levy). Ted was established as the town's veterinarian, but he soon became Alexis' love interest.