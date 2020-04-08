'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Finds Spinoff Demand "flattering" But Denies Possibility

Comedian and screenwriter Dany Levy in a recent interview talked about his show Schitt’s Creek finally coming to an end. During the interview, Levy also talked about the possibility of seeing a spinoff series about the crazy town. For those of you who are not aware of this, Schitt’s Creek also starred Dan Levy’s father Eugene Levy.

Schitt’s Creek is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The show was also one of the most promising series on Pop TV. But recently, the show came to an end after a successful six-season run. The Schitt’s Creek finale was successful enough to provide a happy ending to each of its characters and do justice to this oddly named town.

Recently, Schitt’s Creek actor and writer Dan Levy talked about the popular show coming to an end and its final episode. Levy also answered questions about a possible spinoff series and his upcoming projects with ABC studios.

Talking about the Schitt’s Creek season finale, Dan said that the show aimed to spread love. Levy added that hence he and the other show creators made sure to not let bigotry, homophobia or prejudicebe a part of Schitt's Creek’s storyline. Dan Levy also hoped that he and creators did justice to the Schitt’s Creek cast and characters.

The success of Schitt’s Creek led to many fans and media portal’s talking about a possible spinoff about the crazy town. But, Dan Levy denied the possibility of the spinoff anytime soon. He said that he is happy and “flattered” that people want a spinoff of the show but its “reopening” is not going to happen since everybody needs “time and space”.

Dan Levy during the interview also talked about his future projects with ABC Studios. He said that he wants to experiment with his next project. He wants to work for dramas and thrillers. He also said that he is excited about what comes next and wants to make something that “means something to people”.

