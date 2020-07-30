Alexis Of 'Schitt's Creek' & Indian Matchmaking's Sima Crossover Is Everything Hilarious

Netflix India leaves no stone unturned while promoting its shows on social media. Recently, Netflix India made use of Instagram’s latest feature Reels on its official account to give a hilarious crossover of characters. Netflix introduced Schitt’s Creek’s Alexis and Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia. The cross over has left fans in a split. Here is a look at the video by Netflix.

Netflix introduces Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia to Schitt's Creek's Alexis

The streaming service posted a reel in which Schitt’s Creek’s Alexis and Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia are seen in such a way that they are interacting with each other. Netflix India captioned the story as, “Sima Aunty knows her Schitt! #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor #SimaAuntyFromMumbai #AlexisFromSchittsCreek.

The video begins with Schitt’s Creek’s Alexis telling her expectations from a guy and mentions qualities like he should be a mechanic who hammers stuff and he should be at least 5ft 7inch with an athletic body to which Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia just nods.

Then Sima Taparia comes back with a savage reply and says, “Many of these things are not very important for a happy married life” See the hilarious cross over of characters here.

Fans react on this hilarious cross over

As the video was posted on Instagram, a lot of fans had a good laugh on the video. Fans flooded the comments section with their views on this cross over and Schitt’s Creek’s Alexis and Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia. A netizen referred Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia as savage.

Another netizen praised Schitt’s Creek’s Alexis and said this video makes her watch Schitt’s Creek all over again. One user commented, “Seema aunty got no chillðŸ˜Š”. Here is a look at the comments on the video.

About Indian Matchmaking and Schitt's Creek

Netflix recently released its show Indian Matchmaking on the streaming platform. The show has received a mixed response from the viewers. Some viewers have praised the show for showing the reality while others termed it as cringy. Indian Matchmaking memes have also been doing the rounds on the internet ever since the show dropped on Netflix. The show features host Sima Taparia, a marriage consultant who uses her years of matchmaking experience to bring two people together.

Schitt’s Creek is one of the most popular sitcoms in the world. The show’s all six seasons are available to stream on Netflix. The show has garnered praises from audiences and critics alike as Schitt’s Creek reviews have been mostly positive. The show follows the story of a formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

Promo Image Credits: Netflix India Instagram

