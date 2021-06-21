Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy Clears The Myth That Alexis Said "Ew, David" A Lot Of Times

Schitt's Creek is one of the popular sitcoms following the story of a family who goes through hardships after losing all their money. Annie Murphy in Schitt's Creek played the role of Alexis and her character gained immense recognition from the audience. Annie Murphy as Alexis has used the expression, 'Ew, David' several times in the course of six seasons. The dialogue became synonymous with the character and when Murphy recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show, she revealed how many times she has actually used the expression.

Annie Murphy made an appearance on the show to promote her new series Kevin Can F*** Himself. Jimmy Fallon questioned the actor about her expression, “Ew, David” and asked if people shout it at her on the street. Murphy agreed and said that she found out recently as one of her fans told her that she used the expression only twice in the entire series. Fallon was stunned to hear her but later Murphy said Alexis also used expressions like 'Ugh, David' or like, 'Why, David. She said that Alexis tacked 'David' onto whatever I possibly could, and it just kind of spiraled out of [control]. This 'Ew, David' thing just spiraled out of control said the actor.

Further, seeing Fallon and audience reaction it's clear just how much of an impact Alexis' responses have had with fans of the show. YouTube is also full of compilation videos featuring every moment in which Alexis says "David. Several other expressions from Schitt’s Creek also became popular in the web series like how Moira Rose said ‘baby’ in the series. The show was created by real-life father and son Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. They also starred as father and son on the show alongside Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, and Chris Elliott.

More about Annie Murphy in Kevin Can F**k Himself

Annie Murphy in Kevin Can F*** Himself portrays the lead role of Allison McRoberts. The dark comedy series also stars Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Kevin Chapman, Alex Bonifer, Candice Coke, among many others. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show will be narrated from the point of view of a sitcom wife. Kevin Can F**k Himself is an eight-episode series, next episode premieres on June 20.

IMAGE: SRILL FROM SCHITT'S CREEK

