Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara Celebrates Best Actress Win With Glass Of Martini

Catherine O'Hara aka Moira Rose of the television series Schitt's Creek bagged the Golden Globes award under the category Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. The 78th Golden Globes award that premiered on February 28 this year was the first time the actress has ever won a Globes award. As the show was hosted virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, the winners delivered their acceptance speech virtually. Catherine O'Hara being the classic that she is accepted the award with a martini in her hand.

Golden Globes 2021 Winner: Catherine O'Hara for Best Actress

Catherine O'Hara plays the role of Moira Rose in the Pop culture comedy series Schiit's Creek. Her performance as a former soap opera actress who has to live in poverty due to her husband losing all his money won her several accolades with the Golden Globes award being the most recent. While accepting the award, Catherine O'Hara thanked co-stars and makers of Schitt's creek Eugene and Daniel Levy.

She gushed, "Thank you so much. I am seriously indebted to Eugene and Daniel." She further said, "From day one, they treated me like something like this might happen. They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear a hundred wigs and speak like an alien. From the first read-through where no one had to fake a laugh to the final day on set where everyone, except me, had to hold back their tears. It's an experience that I will forever hold dear to my heart and I am proud to be part of their family."

She also thanked her fans and said that she is thankful for Netflix who brought the show to people all around the world. She said that she is grateful that the audience accepted the show and found comfort while watching it during the lockdown. She ended her acceptance speech by sharing a sweet message, "I hope that it will not take you six years to realize your greatest asset is having each other to love."

Golden Globes Nominees for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Catherine O'Hara previously won the Bets Actress Award at the Emmys and has now swiped the Golden Globes as well. Along with Catherine O'Hara, the other actresses who were also nominated were Lily Collins for Emily in Paris, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Elle Fanning for The Great and Jane Levy for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

