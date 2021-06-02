Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Shares Poster Of Daniel-Patrick; Demi Lovato Reacts

Daniel Levy of Schitt's Creek fame very recently took to Instagram in order to share a billboard of the final season of the series. The poster in question sees his character, as well as Patrick, steal a kiss, pointing towards their nuptials in the final season of the show. Additionally, through the picture, one of the front-lining Schitt's Creek cast members also implied that he's proud of playing a character like David Rose. Shortly after the same, Demi Lovato took to the comments section of the same in order to express her thoughts on it.

Daniel Levy shares a picture of a billboard of Schitt's Creek's final season:

Demi Lovato reacts to Daniel's David-Patrick billboard post:

The character played by Daniel Levy in Schitt's Creek episodes was that of David Rose, the once-heir of a wealthy family that was forced to relocate to the titular town, something that the Rose family had purchased as a joke. The following years saw the members of the Rose family getting to know each other and understand what do familial bonds mean. Throughout the six seasons of the show, the Schitt's Creek cast members can be seen going on a journey of self-discovery as their respective characters. The involvement of Daniel Levy in Schitt's Creek goes beyond that of a castmate. Levy is also one of the co-creators of the show. As far as Indian viewers are concerned, all of Schitt's Creek episodes can be streamed on Netflix. The series has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

As far as Daniel Levy's professional commitments are concerned, the actor can be seen in a romantic comedy known as the Happiest Season, which also stars Kristen Stewart, Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza. The Clea Duvall directorial tells the story of Stewart's character, Abby, who plans on proposing to her girlfriend but simultaneously has to deal with the reactions of her conservative parents. The film, which was released in the final months of the year 2020, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee. Additionally, as per a report on CBC, the Schitt's Creek co-creator has signed a contract with Disney's ABC, under the terms of which he has to develop scripts for the network for the next three years. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

IMAGE: DANIEL LEVY & DEMI LOVATO's INSTAGRAM

