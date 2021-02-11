Schitt’s Creek's Magnificent Mansion Up For Sale For $15 Million: Reports

The magnificent mansion where the Emmy award-winning comedy sitcom Schitt’s Creek was filmed, has now been listed for sale for nearly $15 million. As reported by The Guardian, the Toronto mansion located at the Fifeshire road in the ritzy St Andrews-Windfields neighbourhood, is now up for sale with a $14,980,000 price tag. Viewers of the show saw the interiors of the mansion in the opening scene of the Canadian sitcom.

As stated by the listing on the real estate website Zillow, this single-family house includes 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and the look of the home is accentuated with marble stairs, carved limestone exterior and Sistine-chapel inspired frescoes. In addition to this, the place also reportedly consists of a wine cellar, two swimming pools, a banquet hall, golf simulator and a private movie theatre as well. As per the portal, the parking space of the property is so huge that it can include 14 cars at a time.

As compared to its previous asking price, the rate of the property has seen a substantial decline. Back in 2018, the same property was listed with a whopping $21,788,000 price tag. The opening scenes of Schitt’s Creek first episode gave an intimate look at the interiors of the house which was surrounded with marble columns and massive chandeliers. The plot of the sitcom chronicles the life of the main protagonist Rose and her wealthy family.

With a sudden twist of fate, Rose’s family have to bid adieu to their lavish life after being bankrupt. In an attempt to restart their life, they move to a small rural locality, Schitt’s Creek, the only remaining asset of their wealth. Schitt’s Creek was a town that Rose’s husband bought entirely to gift his son, David, as a joke during their wealthier times.

In the first episode, viewers saw their massive property being stripped by agents for the revenue office post Rose Empire’s financial manager gets caught for embezzlement of money. Created by Eugene and Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek had a successful run on CBC from January 2015 to April 2020. The show starred Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy essayed pivotal roles.

(Disclaimer: Facts and Figures in the article are sourced from published articles. Republic doesn't guarantee the accuracy of the same)

(Image courtesy- @schittscreek Instagram)

