Ever since the rise of digital platforms in India, Zeeshan Ayyub has featured in several OTT releases, both films and series. This has given him the space to explore his acting talent above and beyond the character roles he was playing in Bollywood. It has also allowed him to be part of narratives that matter to him. After the success of Scoop, his recently released web series, the actor spoke to Republic Digital's Mugdha Kapoor about OTT and different aspects of storytelling.

'OTT gives you freedom to explore content in depth'

The long format storytelling on OTT has enabled makers to tell stories that matter and in the time frame they deem right. Zeeshan's latest series Scoop is one such example. The Hansal Mehta directorial explores the world of journalism and Zeeshan says that rarely has a show explored media in such detail. He said that content on OTT is not restricted by runtime like theatrical releases and this is favourable for the makers. Additionally, Zeeshan pointed out that the absence of the box office pressure is a plus.

"The most important thing is that OTT gives you freedom to explore a subject in depth. Storytelling is not restricted by time. The calculations that makers have about the number of shows theatres will have in a day depending on the film’s runtime are surpassed in OTT. Yes, box office pressure is not there. But, it (freedom to explore a narrative fully) has more to do with time frame.”

(Zeeshan in a still from A Simple Murder, an OTT release | Image: Zeeshan Ayyub/Instagram)

Continuing, he said, “The format is longer so the pressure is less. You don't have a limited time frame of release at the box office as well where a film needs to earn all the money in 10 days of its release. OTT has a longevity. Even after one and a half or six months after release, the show can pick up and become a subject of discussion. Availability and time are the two biggest factors. Time has given us so much space to explore any content."

He added, “Since box office pressure is not there, a lot of below par content is also being made. If people like it then only they will tweet about it or they will just start watching another show or film on OTT.”

Is OTT responsible for highlighting social issues more?

When asked if digital platforms can be credited for the rise in socially relevant content, Zeeshan said that the such stories were surely being made more than before. However, he maintained that socially relevant storytelling was always there.

(Zeeshan Ayyub with Karsihma Tanna in a still from Scoop | Image: Instagam/Netflix India)

"I think it was always there. People were making socially relevant films before OTT. I have been part of many such films. The quantity surely has increased. Now there is more space to make socially relevant films and series. I hope people continue making such content but unfortunately we are not making enough," he shared.