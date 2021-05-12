Scott Patterson Reveals Feeling 'nervous' To Kiss Lauren Graham On 'Gilmore Girls'

Scott Patterson played the character of Luke Danes, the grumpy cafe owner in Gilmore Girls. He expressed his experience of kissing Lauren Graham on the show. Recently he sat for an interview with Entertainment Weekly and spilt the beans on watching the show for the first time for his podcast and reliving the iconic kissing scene with Lorelai, played by Lauren Graham. Scott Patterson will be sharing his experience with fans in his brand new podcast named I'm All In in which he will be watching all seven seasons for the very first time.

Giving reason for not watching the show earlier, he explained that he did not like watching himself on television. He said that it wasn't good for him. He stated that since the show had ended in 2007, he had a brand new perspective as a fan and enjoyed watching it. Talking about his podcast he described it as "a love letter" to the show's fans.

Scott Patterson and Lauren Graham felt nervous while shooting for their iconic kissing scene

Scott Patterson also spoke about the love story that he shared with Lauren Graham on the show. In Season 4 of Gilmore Girls, Luke and Lorelai start sharing feelings for each other. Throughout the season, the two characters are shown going on numerous dates with each other. In the finale episode, they shared their memorable kiss.

Scott told the interviewer that both Lauren and himself were very "nervous". He explained the whole crew had gathered to watch the iconic scene. He said that they both understood that the feeling of "nervousness" was exactly how their characters, Luke and Lorelai must feel during the scene. They carried the emotion into the scene which gave them the desired results.

Know Gilmore Girls' cast

Gilmore Girls was a story about lives of Lorelai Gilmore, a young single mother, and her daughter Lorelai, aka Rory. While Rory is a high school student planning to get into the best college, Lorelai is a hotel manager who dreams to have her own Inn someday. Lorelai and Rory are played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bedel, respectively. Melissa McCarthy, Yanic Truesdale, Scott Patterson, Edward Herrmann, Kelly Bishop, Keiko Agena, and Liza Weil are among the many cast members of Gilmore Girls.

IMAGE: Scott Patterson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.