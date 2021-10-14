Scott Speedman On His 'You' Character: 'deeply Flawed Man Is More Fun'

Animal Kingdom alum Scott Speedman has been tapped for a major recurring role on the latest third season of the Netflix hit series You, which is headlined by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti. In the series, Speedman plays the role of Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. His character is reserved yet mysterious, who has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath. Recently, during an interview with EW, the actor opened up about his character and described it as 'deeply flawed'.

Scott Speedman: "When it's a flawed man, deeply flawed, interesting man, that's more fun for me"

During his latest interview with the magazine, Speedman was asked if he enjoyed playing the mysterious and darker kind of roles rather than the more standard good guy. Responding to this, the actor revealed that he has been this for so long, thus he is 'more comfortable in those characters.' He added that when it is a 'flawed man, deeply flawed, interesting man, that is more fun' for him.

He described his character as a 'typical guy' who is similar to someone from his 'father's generation' — 'sort of cold, emotionally distant, removed, unavailable, who has 'difficult relationship with his son.' He added that he was interested in the role from that point of view.

In the new season, Joe (played by Penn Badgley) and Love (essayed by Victoria Pedretti) will find themselves in a new life, the one with marriage, a child, and nosey neighbours. One of those neighbours is Speedman's character, Matthew. He is the latest addition to the series, joining cast new series regulars, Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant. Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies. The previous season shows Joe Goldberg moving from New York to Los Angeles in order to escape his past and to start over with a new identity. Coming out fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in bloodshed, the last thing he hopes is to meet an incredible new woman. However, he falls in love again — with a woman named Love.

(Image: AP)