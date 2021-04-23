'Searching For Sheela' Review: Here's What Netizens Think About The Documentary

Netflix has brought a number of documentaries covering various popular personalities for its audience. Among the most recent ones to make its way to the streaming platform is Searching For Sheela, which is based on Ma Anand Sheela, who had pleaded guilty for attempted murder and assault in Rajneeshee bioterror attack that took place in 1984. The documentary shows a different side of her story which has been lesser known to the viewers. Having recently streamed on Netflix, Searching For Sheela has already received a wave of reactions from netizens, who described their experience of watching the documentary.

Searching For Sheela review by netizens

Searching For Sheela covers the various controversial incidents that Ma Anand Sheela was involved in and has caught the attention of many subscribers of the streaming giant. Many netizens have given this documentary a positive review, highlighting that it has portrayed the story of redemption that she has gone through. Some of them even talked about how it shows her humane side which was relatable to the audience. A few even suggested the name of the actors who would be fit to play her role if a biopic is made on her.

#SearchingForSheela Watching this documentary made me feel hopeless but hopeful. Redemption shown in a completely different light! Extremely well made. Ma Anand Sheela is so many things but her clarity of thought and her spirit shone through. I wish her peace and freedom! — Shruti Shrivastav (@ShrutiShrivasta) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela on Netflix is interesting and heartfelt. It's an honest attempt at giving you a peek into who Sheela really is. I laughed and got teary eyed. Wonderfully done! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @shakunbatra @MaAnandSheela1 — Shiven Jain (@ShivenJain1) April 22, 2021

Watching the documentary and some news clippings of Sheela, I think Priyanka Chopra Jonas would nail the role. Honestly. #SearchingForSheela — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) April 22, 2021

Loved being reunited with Ma Anand Sheela again. She’s thoughtful, strong, introspective & wise. Her gentle challenges to interviewers and audience to think creatively and ask different questions, beyond their perceptions of her, were my favorite parts of #SearchingForSheela — â™¡ï¸ŽErinâ™¡ï¸Ž (@Ezza78) April 23, 2021

However, many people expressed their disappointment with the documentary, saying that not much has been revealed about Sheela as an individual. A few made suggestions about how documentaries must be made on some of the other disciples of Osho. Another prevalent opinion about this documentary among netizens was that it has not given any new content that is not already available, other than a few footages of her. They compared it with Wild Wild Country and the similarities between them.

#SearchingForSheela tells you literally nothing about her. She talks in #circularreasoning . #dharmaproductions "redemption lies in guilt" - = Zero accountability. It told no story from her side. Just talked in circles. — Ruchi (@theruch7) April 23, 2021

Kinda disappointed with #SearchingForSheela. It was kinda a step back from what we saw in #WildWildCountry, and a huge step back for my liking towards Sheela. This film showed that she is still who she was during Bhagwan days. Kinda mixed on this one. — ì•Œë ‰ì‹œìŠ¤ (@litratonijuan) April 22, 2021

"Searching for Sheela" offers nothing new which Wild Wild Country had not given us already.Seems it is created just to en-cash popularity of Sheela after WWC. Also seems they were short of footage ,, hence have used lot of useless material which has no interest for audiences — Sanjay Gulati (@sanjaygul) April 22, 2021

I was really excited to listen to Sheela side of the story not because I wanted to hear about her past ! I wanted to know her !

But what we got was a vlog of her trip to India and learned nothing about her as a individual !ðŸ™ˆThis could have been great ! #SearchingForSheela — S -S-Kaur-Hayer5 ðŸ¤ (@sarina_no1) April 22, 2021

Watching #searchingforsheela was like drinking a can of coke but without the fizz. Not surprising that Dharma made her seem like the ideal hero, they could’ve done so much more with this documentary. Highly disappointed. — Talitha F. (@taltul04) April 22, 2021

Instead of searching Sheela, the world should now search for Ma Laxmi. Such a story needs to be told. Breaking Osho Laxmi @rahulmittra13 @OshoWF @JarPictures @ranjanchandel pic.twitter.com/zBRtpt5CMb — Smita (@WizNetworker) April 23, 2021

Searching For Sheela has been directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor & Sons fame. He is also the creator of this documentary. It covers her visit to India after several decades for an interview tour. Sheela had previously moved to Switzerland, after being sentenced to twenty years in prison for her involvement in the bioterror attack. She had also served as a personal secretary to Osho before being charged for the crime.

