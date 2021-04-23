Last Updated:

'Searching For Sheela' Review: Here's What Netizens Think About The Documentary

Have a look at 'Searching For Sheela' review by netizens on social media, who have expressed their opinions on the anticipated documentary.

Source: A still from the Searching For Sheela trailer

Netflix has brought a number of documentaries covering various popular personalities for its audience. Among the most recent ones to make its way to the streaming platform is Searching For Sheela, which is based on Ma Anand Sheela, who had pleaded guilty for attempted murder and assault in Rajneeshee bioterror attack that took place in 1984. The documentary shows a different side of her story which has been lesser known to the viewers. Having recently streamed on Netflix, Searching For Sheela has already received a wave of reactions from netizens, who described their experience of watching the documentary.

Searching For Sheela review by netizens

Searching For Sheela covers the various controversial incidents that Ma Anand Sheela was involved in and has caught the attention of many subscribers of the streaming giant. Many netizens have given this documentary a positive review, highlighting that it has portrayed the story of redemption that she has gone through. Some of them even talked about how it shows her humane side which was relatable to the audience. A few even suggested the name of the actors who would be fit to play her role if a biopic is made on her. 

However, many people expressed their disappointment with the documentary, saying that not much has been revealed about Sheela as an individual. A few made suggestions about how documentaries must be made on some of the other disciples of Osho. Another prevalent opinion about this documentary among netizens was that it has not given any new content that is not already available, other than a few footages of her. They compared it with Wild Wild Country and the similarities between them. 

Searching For Sheela has been directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor & Sons fame. He is also the creator of this documentary. It covers her visit to India after several decades for an interview tour. Sheela had previously moved to Switzerland, after being sentenced to twenty years in prison for her involvement in the bioterror attack. She had also served as a personal secretary to Osho before being charged for the crime. 

Promo image courtesy: A still from Searching for Sheela trailer

