'Searching For Sheela' Trailer: Netizens React To The Much Anticipated Docu-series

The trailer of the much-anticipated documentary Searching For Sheela, featuring the controversial life of Ma Anand Sheela, released on April 12, 2021. Searching for Sheela trailer has created a noise among the audience. The views on the trailer are constantly increasing, ever since the trailer was dropped on YouTube by Netflix India.

Netizens react to Searching For Sheela trailer

Viewers have been reacting to the trailer of the Searching for Sheela documentary since it was released on Monday. Many viewers commented on YouTube as Netflix India released the trailer. The trailer seemed promising to many viewers. One of the YouTube users wrote 'From trailer, this documentary looks interesting ðŸ’¥ But Another controversial documentary coming just like Bad boy billionaires the main scenes would be cut out. But I support ðŸ’ªthis. This shows reality.'

The documentary was initially announced in November 2019. As Searching For Sheela's Netflix announcement took place with a video posted by Netflix India, viewers were waiting for its release. A user wrote 'At last you are releasing this i thought you left this series in half a way! Now i can die in peace! ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜‚'. Another user expressed his viewer expressed his views about the trailer and wrote 'Trailer looks promising.... As a documentary lover, this one goes to my content consume list!'.

Reactions from the viewers were also seen on Twitter. Netizens were expressing their views on the newly launched trailer. A Twitter user wrote 'Ma Anand Sheela, it's hard to resist your charming personality. #SearchingForSheela'. Another user wrote '#SearchingForSheelaTrailer: #MaAnandSheela takes us into her journey across India and the rebranding of her as a pop-culture icon!'.

Details about Searching for Sheela documentary

The upcoming Netflix documentary follows the life of the aide of Osho, Sheela Ambalal Patel, popularly known as Ma Anand Sheela after her return to India. She was also the spokesperson of the Rajneesh movement. She was pleaded guilty in 1986 for an attempt to murder and assault for her role in the Rajneesh bioterror attack that took place in 1984. Netflix's Searching For Sheela's release date is April 22, 2021.

