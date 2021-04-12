Searching For Sheela Trailer Review: Ma Anand Sheela Reiterates Her Controversial History

Netflix has finally released the trailer of the much-anticipated documentary ‘Searching for Sheela’ on Monday, April 12. The 2-minute video shares an intimate glimpse inside the life of Ma Anand Sheela and highlights her visit to her home country, India nearly thirty years post being accused of fraud and murder. The documentary is all set to stream on the OTT giant from April 22 onwards.

Searching for Sheela trailer review:

The Searching for Sheela trailer opens with a cryptic video of Bhagwan Rajneesh accusing Ma Anand Sheela of committing a crime. Soon, the video sees Sheela’s return to her home country as a voice in the background says, “Happy Homecoming Sheela”. Glimpses of the clip feature the controversial figure retelling her story from her point of view. She recollects the time when Bhagwan Rajneesh (who she also refers to as Osho) were pretty much in love with each other.

However, the godman did not shy away from accusing her of murder. Now, Sheela wants to present her side of the story to the entire world, as she mentions in the video that everyone makes assumptions about her life as per Osho’s point of view. She addresses her life as a much bigger scandal than the showbiz world reports on a daily basis.

The video traces the journey of how Sheela Amabalal Patel, a normal girl from a Gujarati family transformed herself into Ma Anand Sheela. She explains in the video, that her life wasn’t easy to live after she left Osho. The powerful narration and hard-hitting dialogues leave viewers curious to watch the documentary. Sheela correctly mentions, “History is not written for my part. It is Bhagwan’s history, not Sheela’s history”. The video ends with a journalist asking Sheela, what does she aim for as she re-iterates her story.

The journalist questions if she seeks redemption, and the title of the documentary “Searching for Sheela”, appears in bold to indicate that the controversial personality aims for finding her true identity by keeping her story in front of everyone. In totality, the glimpses of her past interviews and flashbacks of her controversial life can aptly prompt viewers to uncover the reality of her life. Watch the Searching for Sheela trailer below:

(Promo Image Source: Still from Searching for Sheela trailer)