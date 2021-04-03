'Seaspiracy' On Netflix Accused By Experts Of 'misleading Statements' And 'claims'

Produced by Kip Anderson and directed by filmmaker Ali Tabrizi, Netflix's new documentary Seaspiracy depicts the bad impact of commercial fishing, water-related activities, lice infestations, the dying of salmon due to diseases, among others. Seaspiracy on Netflix also emphasises labels like Dolphin Safe and the Marine Stewardship Council. More so, the documentary questions if these movements are being able to provide the assurances that the consumers are looking for. As per the latest inputs, the representatives of both these labels have accused the film-makers of misleading statements, claims, for using out-of-context interviews and of its erroneous statistics.

Seaspiracy on Netflix accused by experts

As per The Guardian, an executive with the international organisation responsible for the Dolphin Safe tuna label, Mark Palmer, said that his comments were taken out of context. Speaking about his revelations in the film, he added, “I answered there are no guarantees in life but that drastically reducing the number of vessels intentionally chasing and netting dolphins as well as other regulations in place, that the number of dolphins that are killed is very low”. He continued that the film took his statement “out of context to suggest that there is no oversight” and that the team doesn’t know whether dolphins are being killed.

Not only Mark from Dolphin Safe but David Phillips, the director of the IMMP, also opined his views and said that the film “grossly distort and mischaracterise” the aims of the label. In a statement, Phillips added that the Dolphin Safe tuna programme is responsible for the largest decline in dolphin deaths by tuna fishing vessels in history. After people opining their views, netizens wondered about the facts shown in the 1-hour-30-minute film and asked “Is Seaspiracy accurate?” on Twitter.

While a bunch of viewers detailed the “an alarming global corruption”, many drew comparisons between more than “45% of the plastics in the ocean comprise of fishing equipment” and “0.03% of straws”. A user tweeted, “Unnerving to discover your cameo in a film slamming an industry you love & have committed your career to. I’ve a lot to say about Seaspiracy- but won’t. Yes, there are issues but also progress & fish remain critical to food & nutrition security in many vulnerable geographies.”