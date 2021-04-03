Last Updated:

'Seaspiracy' On Netflix Accused By Experts Of 'misleading Statements' And 'claims'

'Seaspiracy' on Netflix released a week ago & received a mixed response from the viewers. A few experts from the labels mentioned in the film accused the makers

Written By
Alifiya Shaiwala
Source: Ali Tabrizi Instagram

Source: Ali Tabrizi Instagram


Produced by Kip Anderson and directed by filmmaker Ali Tabrizi, Netflix's new documentary Seaspiracy depicts the bad impact of commercial fishing, water-related activities, lice infestations, the dying of salmon due to diseases, among others. Seaspiracy on Netflix also emphasises labels like Dolphin Safe and the Marine Stewardship Council. More so, the documentary questions if these movements are being able to provide the assurances that the consumers are looking for. As per the latest inputs, the representatives of both these labels have accused the film-makers of misleading statements, claims, for using out-of-context interviews and of its erroneous statistics.

READ | Who funded Seaspiracy? All you need to know about Netflix's sensational new documentary

Seaspiracy on Netflix accused by experts 

As per The Guardian, an executive with the international organisation responsible for the Dolphin Safe tuna label, Mark Palmer, said that his comments were taken out of context. Speaking about his revelations in the film, he added, “I answered there are no guarantees in life but that drastically reducing the number of vessels intentionally chasing and netting dolphins as well as other regulations in place, that the number of dolphins that are killed is very low”. He continued that the film took his statement “out of context to suggest that there is no oversight” and that the team doesn’t know whether dolphins are being killed. 

READ | Maheep Kapoor recommends Netflix's documentary 'Seaspiracy'; calls it a 'must watch'

Not only Mark from Dolphin Safe but David Phillips, the director of the IMMP, also opined his views and said that the film “grossly distort and mischaracterise” the aims of the label. In a statement, Phillips added that the Dolphin Safe tuna programme is responsible for the largest decline in dolphin deaths by tuna fishing vessels in history. After people opining their views, netizens wondered about the facts shown in the 1-hour-30-minute film and asked “Is Seaspiracy accurate?” on Twitter. 

READ | How accurate is Seaspiracy? Netflix documentary under radar for factual inconsistencies?

While a bunch of viewers detailed the “an alarming global corruption”, many drew comparisons between more than “45% of the plastics in the ocean comprise of fishing equipment” and “0.03% of straws”. A user tweeted, “Unnerving to discover your cameo in a film slamming an industry you love & have committed your career to. I’ve a lot to say about Seaspiracy- but won’t. Yes, there are issues but also progress & fish remain critical to food & nutrition security in many vulnerable geographies.”

READ | What is Seaspiracy about? Here's what fans should know about Netflix's new documentary

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT