'Seaspiracy' On Netflix, 'Tenet' On Prime, And Other OTT Offerings To Binge This Weekend

The Weekend has arrived, and many are spending it at home. So, there is always a question on what to watch this weekend in your free time. Check out the list below of a few series and movies that you can have a go at this weekend.

What to Watch This Weekend – April 3 to April 4, 2021

Seaspiracy

Dive into the latest documentary film from Netflix, Seaspiracy. It is about the impact of fishing on the environment. Directed by and starring Ali Tabrizi, the movie has garnered appreciation from the viewers for bringing some attention to its subject matter. There are also several controversies going on over its scientific accuracy and neutrality. The running time of Seaspircay on Netflix is 89 minutes.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Marvel is back with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and superhero genre fans will like the new episode filled with action and bringing back old characters like Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter. The end scene will hype you for the next episode. The third episode is 50 minutes long.

The Irregulars

Netflix has released a new crime drama series titled The Irregulars. Created by Tom Bidwell, it is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and stars McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield, Darci Shaw, and others. The plot has a group of teenagers who live on the streets of Victorian London. They work for Doctor John Watson to solve increasingly supernatural crimes, but the credit of their work goes to Sherlock Holmes. The series premiered with eight episodes.

Tenet

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet is a science fiction espionage movie. It features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The time-reversing flick follows a secret agent on a mission to stop the annihilation of the world by manipulating the flow of time. Watch Tenet on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Concrete Cowboy

Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Clifford “Method Man” Smith, and others feature in Concrete Cowboy. The movie shows a 15-year-old boy from Detroit who is sent to reside with his estranged father in Philadelphia. There he learns about the local urban cowboys. Directed by Ricky Staub, it is based on Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri. The film is available on Netflix.

