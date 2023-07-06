Secret Invasion Episode 3 Review: Bad Dialogues, Dull Pace Dampen The Experience

Marvel’s Secret Invasion continues to explore the Human-Skrull conflict. After the massive revelation that Nick Fury is married to a Skrull, the third episode is all about relationships, and how they wither or prosper. The equations between all the characters are finally explored, as a possible World War III looms over the collective heads in the series. However, it appears that the episode had much to say, but not much to show.

3 things you need to know:

The third episode of Secret Invasion premiered on September 5.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke remain the highlight of the series so far.

The show struggles to find a balance between pacing and pivoting to its key directives.

Hot Take

The episode is aptly titled Betrayed, and perhaps it is supposed to convey how the viewer is supposed to feel after watching it. After the sudden spike in quality with episode 2, the latest from Secret Invasion shows a significant drop yet again. Much of it has to do with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, who is turning out to be the least engaging character of them all. His reaction to the repercussions of his selfish absence is to deflect and retort, instead of feeling his way through the rubble.

(Emilia Clarke as G'iah in Secret Invasion | Image: Disney+Hotstar/Twitter)

Does it live up to the hype?

No, Secret Invasion straight-up does not. Several factors in the episode are dysfunctional. The biggest issue here is the dialogue. For example, Talos is curious about why humans would clean up after their pet dogs, which is then followed up by Fury saying that he’s been cleaning up after the Skrulls ever since their arrival. Given how much we know about Fury and the Skrulls, anyone can see how out of order the retort was. Fury is out of depth, and it is not the best thing to see.

(Olivia Coleman as Sonya Falsworth in Secret Invasion | Image: MarvelStudios/Twitter)

The structure behind the episode, however, is something to admire. Despite double-sided espionage, armageddon stakes and a whole lot of built-up emotional peril to show, Secret Invasion episode 3 thrives by sticking to its formula. It must be said, however, that pacing comes in its way at the worst of times.

Betrayed, despite its 40-minute run-time, seemed to just flow by. It might have something to do with the fact that all the conversations were being had between characters who were long estranged, which took up all that space. It could have proven to be a great opportunity to foster relatability, but the dialogue feels incongruent. Talos at points feels like a character that is randomly bringing out a side that wasn’t there in the earlier episodes. While some might call that character development, it is most abrupt and unoriginated to be categorised as such.

Stream it or skip it?

Stream it, of course. The viewers have already made it too far in, and as far as the story goes, it’s not the worst ever. What is majorly concerning is that the heart of the show – Nick Fury’s struggle to cope with his mistakes – is simply uninteresting. Gravik and his obsessively violent Skrull forces keep the show palatable.

(Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik in Secret Invasion | Image: MarvelStudios/Twitter)

Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik remains to be one of the best parts of this show. Emotion and action are two aspects of him that synchronise with what his character is supposed to represent. Emilia Clarke (G’iah) and Olivia Colman (Sonya Falsworth) are the saving graces as well. However, it is a concern that the newest of the lot is doing away with our nostalgia and connection with old characters with much ease.

The Bottomline

Stunning performances, bad dialogue and pacing problems seem to be the spell that episode 3 was made with. However, the story continues to develop, and several big surprises in the episode might keep the viewers strung along for the ride. Sadly, if the viewers have to keep watching for the cliffhangers and not for the story, then it’s simply not an engaging piece of content.