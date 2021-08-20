'See' Season 2 Release Date & Time: How To Watch 'See' Season 2, OTT Platforms & More

Apple Tv's American science fiction drama television series See, starring Jason Momoa is slated to release soon, much to the audience's anticipation. It is set to transport the viewers in a brutal, far-flung future filled with tribes of warriors, where the blessing of sight is a rarity, having the power to upturn the existing power dynamics on the planet. The series premiered on November 1, 2019, and received huge popularity within the premiere of just a few episodes. See Season 2, whose filing concluded on March 18, 2021, was repeatedly delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is slated to thrill the fans with its premiere on August 27, 2021. The series has also been renewed for a third season.

See Season 2 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The series, which premieres this month on August 27, is exclusively on AppleTV+, and the first season of the show was among the ones that helped launch the streaming platform in November 2019. The Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa is all set to return as "Baba Voss" in the highly-awaited second season. The much-aniticipated trailer was also released by the makers in June this year, introducing the audience to Baba Voss' brother, Edo Voss (played by Dave Bautista), and gives a peek into what's coming in the upcoming season as Baba embarks on a journey to confront Edo. Have a look

See Season 2 cast

Jason Momoa as Baba Voss

Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane

Hera Hilmar as Maghra Kane

Christian Camargo as Tamacti Jun

Archie Madekwe as Kofun

Nesta Cooper as Haniwa

Yadira Guevara-Prip as Bow Lion

Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Eastern Promises) created this series and executive produces alongside Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend), Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as its showrunner.

More about See season 2

The series is set in a dystopian future where humans have lost their sense of sight after a virus wiped out their ability and now they've to find new ways to hunt, build, interact, and survive. It centres around a chieftain warrior named Baba Voss, whose two children from his new wife possess the power of sight. When a nearby queen learns about these two children, the protagonist must do whatever he can in order to protect his children from those who want to exploit their powers.

