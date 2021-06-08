Seema Khan Reveals 'cringe Moments' After Watching 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'

Seema Khan made her screen debut with the reality show named Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that explored the lives of Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari along with Seema. Recently, the four were asked about their cringe moments when they looked back at the Netflix show and Seema revealed that she was “was really horrified” when she watched the show after the filming was completed.

Seema Khan reveals cringe moments while looking back at her debut show

During a recent Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion on Clubhouse, the four were asked about cringe moments and Seema said, “Honestly, I didn’t want to look.” She revealed that she hasn’t really looked at herself on TV because everything “was cringe.” She was wondering why she was doing the show. She admitted that the “biggest problem, not cringe” was when the ladies wore heels to the pool on their Doha vacation. “I was like, ‘This is really moronic, guys’, but I guess it works,” she said.

Maheep Kapoor agreed with Seema and said that because she was seeing herself for the first time on screen, everything was cringe for her too. She was wondering what her side profile looks like, what her back looks like etc. She was seeing herself from all angles and going crazy and said, “I thought that because we are like this with ourselves - we sit down, we have conversations - I didn’t think that people would find us interesting.” She was thinking that the plot was going flat and boring and was not ready to hear that, but it worked.

Speaking further, Seema Khan recalled her gym look on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She admitted that her gym look shown on the show is not how she dresses to the gym. “I was horrified at myself. Horrified! I was like, I can’t even look in that direction. I was really horrified,” she added.

More about Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives focused on the personal and professional lives of the four women and debuted on November 27, 2020, on Netflix. It became one of the most-watched shows on the platform and has been renewed for a second season. Check out the trailer of the first season below.

(IMAGE: SEEMA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.