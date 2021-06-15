'Selling Sunset' Actor Chrishell Stause Buys Her Dream House, Shares A Glimpse

Chrishell Stause from the cast of Selling Sunset had a huge surprise ready for her fans. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of her new house with her followers. Her friends and her fans congratulated her and praised the beauty of the house and its surroundings.

Chrishell Stause in her Instagram post shared a photo of herself with her newly bought house serving as a background. She expressed her excitement and wrote in the caption, “New house. Who dis? 😜😆 #dreamhome #homeowner #AHHHHHHH . In the photo shared by Chrishell, she was seen posing for the photo in a teal-coloured one-shouldered dress. She paired the dress with black and silver heels and a stone-studded handbag. She wore her hair in a high pony and accessorised with silver earrings. Her newly bought house also looked very beautiful. A huge swimming pool and lots of greenery were visible in the background of the photo.

Many celebrities and fans commented on the photo and congratulated Chrishell for her new purchase. Actor Molly Burnett congratulated Chrishell and wrote, “WHAT!!!!! Yes!!!!! 😍👏 congratulations mama!!! (Also YES OUTFIT).” Chrishell replied with, “Thank youuuuu!! Invite coming asap!! 🥳🥳😘😘” and Molly said she couldn't wait to see the stunning house. Actor Kristen Alderson also commented on the post and wrote, “Congratulations!! Stunning!” Model Robert Scott Wilson wrote, “making alll the moves 🔥🔥 well deserved”. Many of her fans expressed their happiness on receiving the news and also complimented Chrishell on her look for the photo.

Chrishell Stause's divorce

Chrishell Stause was previously married to actor Justin Hartley. During Season 3 of Selling Sunset Chrishell opened up about her divorce and said that she got to know about her divorce from Justin via message. She said in an episode that the world got to know about her divorce forty-five minutes after she did. The divorce was finalised in February of 2021.

Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset is a reality TV show which revolves around a real-estate brokerage firm called Oppenheim Group. Chrishell Stause is one of the agents of the firm whose professional and personal life is traced throughout the show. Netflix confirmed that season 4 of the reality TV show will soon be aired for the viewers. The cast of the show will return for the fourth season again.

IMAGE: CHRISHELL STAUSE/ INSTAGRAM

