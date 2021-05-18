'Selling Sunset' Fame Chrishell Stause Shares Throwback Video, Fans Call It 'hilarious'

Selling Sunset actor Chrishell Stause took to her Instagram account to share a throwback video from her early twenties. While sharing the hilarious video, the actor wrote a note in the caption about the time she was on a dating show. In the video, young Chrishell is on a date with a man who is trying to impress her. After their date in a restaurant, he drops her home. Post which, she asks if he remembers her name, to which he says he doesn't. Therefore, she did not ask him to come inside the house and shook his hand and said goodbye. Check it out.

Selling Sunset actor Chrishell Stause share throwback video

In the caption, the actor mentions that the video dates back to 2004. She also added that she auditioned for a scripted show after which the casting director asked her if she would go on a dating show. It reads, "In honor of the #MTVawards here is a #TB to my very 1st time on TV circa 2004..? I auditioned for a scripted show & the casting director asked if I’d be up to go on a date for a show called Wanna Come In? It paid a couple hundred bucks so it was an instant yes because it beat waiting tables.

The guy I went on a date with was getting coached by a player to up his game & the goal was to be asked inside at the end. A handshake is brutal!! I could have at LEAST hugged him goodbye. Catch me presenting & nominated on Monday’s Unscripted Award Show!" The comment section is filled with her fans calling the video funny and pointing out moments in it. Have a look:

A look at Selling Sunset cast

The reality show features Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Heather Rae Young, Romain Bonnet and many more. The show is created by Adam DiVello and revolves around a group of real state agents and both their professional and personal lives. The reality show has over four seasons and is available to watch on Netflix.

