'Selling Sunset' Stars Have '50 Years Of Combined' Experience, Says Jason Oppenheim

The Selling Sunset cast members have been the topic of a lot of online discussions lately due to allegations that they aren't actually realtors. Many of the show’s fans are not ready to believe that the agents on the show are do not possess a real estate license. The increase in the amount of speculation around this issue has now led to Jason Oppenheim issuing a statement. The President of Oppenheim Group has responded to this rumour in an interview with People.

Jason Oppenheim denies claims about unlicensed agents on 'Selling Sunset'

In the past few years, web series and television show consumers have seen a surge in the production of reality shows. Many such reality shows quickly become fan favourites and have even gone on to renewed for several seasons. One such show is the real estate brokerage based show Selling Sunset.

This Netflix show revolves around the personal and professional lives of a group of property agents. But since the past few weeks, Selling Sunset fans have been speculating that the property agents featured on the show do not possess real estate licenses and are merely actresses. This speculation has been circulating a lot online.

But now, The Oppenheim Group President and founder Jason Oppenheim responded to these alleged claims. In his recent interview with People, he defended his agents Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Christine Quinn, Davina Portraz, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, and Amanza Smith.

While defending all of these agents featured on 'Selling Sunset', he said that they all have “50 years of combined” experience in real estate.

Jason Oppenheim also revealed that Maya, Heather, Mary, and Christine were working with The Oppenheim Group several years before filming their show Selling Sunset. He added that Amanza worked with the company as a designer and has been his and Mary’s friend for a long time. Oppenheim also revealed that Chrishell was practising as an agent for another firm and Davina is also a licensed agent.

Jason Oppenheim's statement comes after many fans of the show and model Chrissy Teigen expressed her concerns over the agents not possessing licenses. On August 19, 2020, Chrissy tweeted out her concerns. In these tweets, Chrissy said that she has never heard of any of the show’s agents and neither has her agent whom she “obsessively asked” about the same.

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

It's always bothered me that I had never seen the Oppenheim office on Sunset until after the first season went up, and after looking at Google reviews it appears that's because the office didn't exist before a year ago...and most of the reviews are clearly fake 😂 https://t.co/YakE9l04vN — Christine (@TINEageDirtbag) August 19, 2020

Are the realtors from Selling Sunset actual realtors??? Perfect debate during #realestate week on the #podcast https://t.co/mQEogBbMBU — How Did I Get This Far? (@HowDidIGetThis1) August 19, 2020

exactly what I’ve been saying 👀 https://t.co/yTmG9A1PfZ — Dana Galo (@dana_galo) August 19, 2020

