Selling Sunset Star Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet Share Details About Their Relationship

Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain Bonnet are known for their glamorous lifestyle in LA where both their professional and personal lives are documented on the reality TV series titled, Selling Sunset. Mary Fitzgerald is one of the senior associates of The Oppenheim Group which is a high-end real estate brokerage firm and Romain Bonnet is a French pastry-chef-turned-model. During an interview with celebrity.nine.com.au, the duo opened up about how they met.

During the interview, Bonnet revealed that before they met in 2017, he used to live in Australia, setting up a home base in Sydney, where he worked as a pastry chef in the upscale neighbourhood of Mosman on the Lower North Shore. He also added that it was during his three-year stint in Down Under that, he was discovered and signed by the leading model agency Wilhelmina Models, which saw him move permanently to LA, where he met his future wife.

Bonnet revealed that his clients gave him her contact because they were a bunch of chefs coming to LA for work and we were going to look for a place. He added that he and Mary were talking for about six months on WhatsApp because his paperwork was taking longer than expected. And when he reached LA he texted her saying, 'I'm finally here', but she was in France for a friend's wedding. However, she came back and she then started showing him around. He also revealed that he asked her to go for drinks and that's how it all began.

However, their relationship came with challenges as the duo had an age gap of 13-years between them. Fitzgerald is 40 years old and Bonnet is 27 years old and also Fitzgerald was not sure that if their relationship would last. She revealed in the interview that when she found out how he was, she went like, “Oh, my God. This is not going to work”. She also added that he does not act his age and they also got along so well right from the start. She said that they had a connection right away and began dating a week after they met.

About the show

Selling Sunset is an American reality TV show on Netflix that revolves around the lives of ten real-estate agents. The display features Los Angeles residential properties sold by the real estate brokers of the Oppenheim Group and the professional and personal lives of these agents. The show has three seasons and is becoming very popular on the OTT platform.

