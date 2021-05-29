Seo In-Guk Dating Someone? 'Doom At Your Service' Star Divulge Details About His Love Life

Reply 1997 star Seo In-Guk has been riding high on the success of his on-going romantic drama, Doom at Your Service, with Park Bo‑young. Known for keeping his personal life away from the public eye, the 33-year-old actor was linked with only one partner throughout his career. Due to his rising popularity, fans have been chattering about the young actor's dating life as the actor sat down for an interview to talk about the same.

Is Seo In-Guk dating anybody currently?

On Seo In-Guk's latest movie, Pipeline's press conference, the actor was asked to dish about his thoughts on marriage. The young actor promptly replied saying that he did not have any thoughts on marriage, however, wanted to become a friend-like father figure. The actor brushed off his dating rumours and confirmed that he was single but was ready to be in a relationship when he finds a good person.

In an exclusive interview with One, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes actor revealed the quality he looks in his ideal partner. When asked about his thoughts on dating older women, the actor was quick to answer saying 'love has no age boundaries". He added that he would choose an intelligent woman over pretty as his ideal type.

Seo In-Guk's relationship timeline

Known for his quiet demeanor and brooding personality, the actor has been extra careful while revealing his private life to the public. With finding fame in 'SuperStar K', the actor also found love after meeting fellow co-star Park Bo-Ram, a K-Pop singer. The duo started dating in the year 2016 after becoming close while filming together. However, two years later, agencies of both the artists confirmed their break up stating that the duo 'naturally broke up'.

Seo In-guk's drama list

The K-Pop singer-turned-actor bagged his breakthrough acting role in Reply 1997 after winning the singing reality show Superstar K in 2019. The series was a huge hit and catapulted the actor's popularity as he appeared in several super hit dramas such as High School King of Savvy, Shopping King Louie, and Master's Sun. Seo In-guk's latest drama 'Doom at your Service' will be aired till late June this year.

IMAGE- SEO IN-GUK'S INSTAGRAM

