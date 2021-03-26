Seo Shin-Ae Accuses Soojin Of Bullying Her In Middle School, Says 'I Still Feel The Pain'

Seo Shin-ae is a Korean actor known for her roles in the television dramas like Thank You, Grudge: The Revolt of Gumiho, and The Queen's Classroom. The Korean actor recently accused (G)i-dle's Soojin of bullying her in middle school. She also refuted Soojin's previous claim that she barely knew her. Here is everything you need to know about the ongoing Seo Shin-ae and Soojin bullying accusation.

Seo Shin-ae accuses (G)i-dle's Soojin of bullying

According to a report by The Korea Times, the 22-year-old actor Seo Shin-ae made an allegation on Instagram that Soojin and her friends made personal attacks against her for two years while they were in middle school. Seo wrote that wherever she went, they laughed at her and also made remarks like how an unattractive girl like her could become a celebrity. She added that a few of them even stated that she was a washed-up actor and even though all of those could have been meaningless remarks for them, she still feels the pain. Seo further said that with this incident she became an introvert and started fearing people and also realized that psychological violence can inflict severe damage on people.

Earlier this year in February, Soojin was accused of bullying Seo and other classmates while attending Waw Middle School in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. After she denied the allegations, Seo wrote a cryptic message on Instagram that read, "None of your excuses." Soojin's record label Cube Entertainment announced in March that Soojin would put her musical activities on hold which is when Seo shared another message that read, "Your brilliant spring was a cold winter and bitter long night for me."

Soojin, too, opened up about the bullying accusations against her and denied them. She said that she neither bullied nor talked behind Seo's back and that her management agency did try to contact Seo's management company but there was no response. She concluded by saying that she wants Seo to issue a clarification about the whole accusation incident soon. Her statement read, "Every time I make a statement, actress Seo Shin Ae also publishes something, causing many people to think that I am bullying her."

Image Credits: Seo Shin-ae Official Instagram Account