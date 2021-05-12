Seo Ye Ji To Attend The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards After Her Recent Controversies?

Seo Ye Ji has been making headlines in recent times for all the wrong reasons. Her back to back controversies has been going viral all over social media. However, the South Korean actor now has the opportunity to put all these bittersweet memories behind. According to a report by ibtimes.sg, Seo Ye Ji is in talks with the organisers of the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards Show to attend the event. A lot of people and fans of the actor are now wondering about will Seo Ye Ji attend the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards after her recent controversies.

Seo Ye Ji at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards Show

Seo Ye Ji has won the Popular Female Actor Award while Kim Seo Ho bagged the award in the male category. The report added that she is also leading in the TikTok Popularity Star category. Therefore, the organisers of the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards are interested in having her on board and have initiated the talks. The mega event will be held on May 13, 2021. The actor has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the past few weeks.

Such negative publicity also forced her to quit the upcoming drama, Island. The actor had also refused to attend the press conference of the drama. Despite such controversies, Seo Ye Ji is still leading in the TikTok Popularity Star category. Therefore it is evident that the actor still enjoys a massive fan following. However, it remains to be seen if she accepts the offer to attend Baeksang Arts Awards as she is yet to confirm it.

Kim Jung-Hyun's time scandal and other controversies

Seo Ye Ji's scandal list in recent times caused her a lot of negative publicity. A report on Dispatch mentioned that Seo Ye Ji’s former boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun refused to do skinship scenes with Seohyun in The Times in 2018 because of Seo Ye Ji’s orders. The conversation between Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ye Ji was also leaked and the apology by Kim Jung Hyun further gave credence to the allegations of Seo Ye Ji interfering in Kim Jung Hyun’s work.

According to the report, Kim Jung Hyun had allegedly caused a lot of pain to his co-star Seohyun while the writers were forced to rewrite the script because of his then-girlfriend Seo Ye Ji. As many as 13 skinship scenes had to be removed from the drama after which the character fell out of the story. Another Seo Ye Ji's scandal was she had been accused of school bullying and violence. As she was trying to overcome all these controversies, a former staff member of the actor also made allegations of verbal abuse and harassment. Seo Ye Ji's drama list consists of several popular shows like It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Save Me, Lawless Lawyer, Diary of a Night Watchman among others.

