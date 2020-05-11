Series To Watch If You Are Craving For Vacation Amid The Lockdown; See List Here

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been staying indoors and practising social distancing. For a long time, many of them have been craving vacations and many of them had to cancel their summer holidays plan. So, we have come up with a list of shows that you must binge-watch to satiate your thirst for vacation. From high rise buildings, snow-capped mountains, to beaches, they will take you to picturesque locations amid the lockdown. Take a look.

1. TVF Tripling

TVF Tripling is the story of three siblings Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan, who are going through different problems in their life. However, due to circumstances, they meet and plan a spontaneous trip. On their way, they discuss their life and children and how much they missed each other while being busy with their career and family. From having fun with a group of foreigners to being robbed, their fun-filled emotional journey is a must-watch.

2. The Trip

The Trip features four best friends who plan a road trip before one of them gets married. This series has two seasons. The first one features Lisa, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi, and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. They all go on a road trip to Thailand to celebrate their best friend’s bachelorette party. In the second season, Amyra Dastur replaces Lisa Haydon.

3. Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please also has two seasons. It showcases four unconventional women, who are unapologetic about their flaws. The best friends stand for each other and defend them no matter what. While the first season showcases Mumbai, the second season is set in Istanbul, Rajasthan and Mumbai to give you travel goals with besties. Four More Shots Please stars Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, and Sayani Gupta in prominent roles.

4. Love OK Please

Hosted by actor Karan Wahi, Love OK Please is a travel reality show. In this, eight contestants experiment the possibility of falling in love while being on a road trip. Shot amid the hills of Himachal Pradesh, the participants travel with the host and perform different tasks to check their compatibility and deepen their bond.

