'Sex And The City' Star Cynthia Nixon Reveals Why She Was Reluctant To Return For Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis came back on the screen as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York after 11 long years for Sex And The City reboot. Cynthia Nixon recently shared she was reluctant to return for the reboot titled And Just Like That... but made up her mind after she spoke to Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Cynthia Nixon reveals why she was reluctant to return for 'Sex And The City' reboot

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon shared that she was hesitant to return to the reboot series, And Just Like That... Nixon played Miranda Hobbes in the original SATC series, which lasted for six seasons and was on the air from 1998-2004 and also spawned two spinoff films. Nixon reprised her role for the reboot series along with most of the original cast.

In an interview with Herald Sun, Nixon said, "It was a very hard decision. I really didn’t think I was going to do it – I was very reluctant. But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], Michael Patrick King [the show’s writer-creator], and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series — they were on board."

The revival series was announced by Carrie Bradshaw aka Sarah Jessica Parker herself via her Instagram in January 2021. However, the original cast member Kim Cattrall who played the role of Samantha Jones chose not to return for the reboot due to her feud with SJP. The 10 half-hour-long episodes will follow the lives of the three original gal pals, now in their 50s, who explore love, life, and friendship in the city of New York. The reboot series premiered on HBO Max on December 9, 2021.

As per Deadline, the series was announced to have delivered the service’s most-watched series debut to date. Additionally, the series gained the record for being the most-watched first viewing in the history of the streaming platform, implying that viewers had newly subscribed to the service specifically to watch the series.

