'Sex Education': Aimee Lou Wood Talks About challenges Goat Brought While Filming Season 3

Season 3 of the comedy-drama Sex Education recently started streaming on Netflix. One of the scenes of the Sex Education season 3 shows Maeve (Emma Mackie) catching the attention of an unusual new character as she enters Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood)'s car. The new addition is a goat that is supposedly a 'commitment animal' of Aimee and her boyfriend Steve. Aimee Lou Wood recently opened up about the struggles she faced while filming with the goat whose name is Folly.

Aimee Lou Wood talks about challenges Goat brought while filming Sex Education 3

In an interview with Digital Spy, the actor opened about the challenges she faced while filming with the new addition of the cast, a goat named Folly. Wood said, "How the day was going to go was all dependent on her. Because honestly, I had no control over that goat. And I didn't want to. I wanted her to lead the way. But that did also mean that it took up a lot of time."

Talking about a particular scene Wood explained, "Even that scene where it was like, 'I need to take Goat out [to use the toilet]', which is only for 10 seconds, that took so long because they were like, 'Aimee, you've got to make the decision to leave and Goat will follow.' And I'm like, No, I don't want to. I'm going to wait for her. I'm just going to wait for her to lead the way."

"But to be fair, she got better and better actually. As she got more experienced within the industry, she realised that time is money and she needs to kind of fix-up," added Woods. Amiee Lou Wood plays the role of Amiee Gibbs in the series and even won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for her performance in the series.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood and Kedar Williams-Stirling in the lead roles with Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick in supporting roles. Season 3 of Sex Education has also added actors like Jason Isaacs, Kirke and Dua Saleh to the cast.

Image: Instagram/@aimeelouwood/@netflix