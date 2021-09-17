'Sex Education' Season 3: Netizens Share Their First Impression Of Netflix Show

The much-awaited third season of the Netflix show, Sex Education, has finally premiered today and fans can't contain their excitement to see Maeve and Otis on their rollercoaster journey. The latest season witnesses the leading duo, as well as Eric, return for another semester at Moordale High, setting the ground for further drama. The highly acclaimed second season concluded with Lily’s musical and Otis declaring his love for bad girl Maeve, which her friend Isaac doesn't let her hear and deletes. One also sees Jean discover her pregnancy and headmaster Groff’s son revealing his feelings for Otis’s best friend Eric.

Now, ardent fans of the series were quick enough to binge-watch few episodes from the show and poured in their first reactions as and when they witnessed the tumultuous events. Some lauded Adam and Eric's relationship trajectory while many gave mixed reactions to Otis and Ruby's relationship, shipping the former with Maeve.

Netizens react to Sex Education Season 3

Twitterati flooded the internet with their verdict on the Netflix series. One user spoke about Otis' much-debated changing dynamics with Maeve and Ruby. "Actually, Otis and Ruby dating is kinda nice… they have s**t to work on, yes, but all couples do and honestly it’s been 2 whole seasons where him and Maeve didn’t work out.. #sexeducation3". Another shipped the made in heaven due of Otis and Maeve, and wrote," I swear to god if Maeve & Otis aren’t together by the end of this series #SexEducation3".

I swear to god if Maeve & Otis aren’t together by the end of this series. 🤜 #SexEducation3 — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) September 17, 2021

One user also spoke about Adam and Eric's relationship. "The relationship development between Adam and Eric wahhh so nice. Although I'm still a little bit shocked from the idea of falling in love with your bully haha. Also, Adam being comfortable wearing makeup yes meym!". The latest season witnessed actors like Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke and Dua Saleh on board in pivotal roles. Lauding Kirke, one user wrote, "Pleasantly surprised to see the amazingly talented #Jemimakirke in #SexEducation3 She was consistently brilliant in #Girls!!.

The relationship development between Adam and Eric wahhh so nice. Although I'm still a little bit shocked from the idea of falling in love with your bully haha. Also, Adam being comfortable wearing makeup yes meym!#SexEducation3 — L E X I | CHEL DIOKNO SA SENADO (@lexisimus) September 17, 2021

Pleasantly surprised to see the amazingly talented #Jemimakirke in #SexEducation3

She was consistently brilliant in #Girls!! pic.twitter.com/nKDeGP5xMy — s shiva kumar (@sshivu) September 17, 2021

More about Netflix's Sex Education

The popular show follows the story of Otis Milburn, an insecure student at Moordale High School, whose personal life often gets interrupted owing to his mother Jean Milburn's (played by Gillian Anderson) profession as a sex therapist. The series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood and Kedar Williams-Stirling in the lead roles with Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick in supporting roles. The show has been a critical and commercial success, whose first season premiered on the streaming giant in January 2019.

