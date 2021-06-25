'Sex Education' Season 3 Release Date Is Out And Fans 'cannot Keep Calm!'; See Tweets

Netflix's Sex Education was a massive hit and turned into a global sensation due to its fresh storyline and intriguing characters. After two successful seasons, fans demanded the OTT platform to release the third season as soon as possible and the platform has not let their pleas go unheard. Going above and beyond, Netflix has dropped multiple Sex Education season 3 first look, and fans 'cannot keep calm' about it. Check out the fan's reaction to the new announcement and know about the Sex Education season 3 release date.

Sex Education season 3 first look

Taking to their social media, Netflix dropped the first look of season 3 and the dramatic transformation of Sex Education season 3 cast. The promising first look showed the students of Moordale Secondary School donning a uniform, a change from the last two seasons, as a result of changes brought in rules and regulations of the school. Apart from the uniform, Maeve Wiley portrayed by Emma Mackey was sported with a new hairdo. Check out how the fans reacted to these looks of upcoming Sex Education episodes.

How did fans react to Sex Education season 3 release date and first look?

It is needless to mention that the fans had been eagerly waiting for Netflix to announce the release of season 3 as they would spam the social media demanding the same. Fans went gaga after Netflix dropped the first looks of season 3 and announced the release date of the series. Reacting to the pictures, fans commented about how they cannot wait for it to release while some wrote about their theories and predictions of the upcoming season.

Season 2 of the teen drama was finished off on a huge cliffhanger, which also contributed to the fans' restlessness for the new season. After the release of season 3 looks, fans commented about what they were expecting and talked about their expectations for each character, some demanding more screen time for Maeve Wiley. Fans also expressed their surprise over the new uniforms. Some expressed their anticipation through memes about the upcoming season.

I gotta wait all the way until September for season 3 of Sex Education pic.twitter.com/zASKYFUbIj — ‘MOTHA (@WavyBlkQueen) June 25, 2021

Visuals from Sex education season 3 😂 pic.twitter.com/OsJoImW7Hr — SUPREME🇮🇳 (@Supreme_BGMI) June 25, 2021

More on Sex Education season 3 cast

The story follows the life of a high school student teaming up with his classmate, whom he falls in love with, to start a side business giving sexual therapies to high school students while dealing with his own sexual issues. The drama features talented young actors like Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, and veteran actress Gillian Anderson. The show was highly praised for sensitively and appropriately covering topics of the LGBTQ community and taboos of sex education. Season 3 will premiere on the 17th of September this year.

