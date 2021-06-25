'Sex Education' Season 3 Release Date Plus First Look Launched By Netflix; See Pics

After captivating the audience with its unique storyline and stellar star cast, the team of Sex Education is back with another highly anticipated season 3 of the show. Sex Education season 3 release date along with the first look was released by Netflix via its social media handles. The series headed by Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa will also see an addition of new cast members in its third season.

Sex Education season 3 release date plus first lookout now

Along with the release date, Sex Education season 3 first look was also released by Netflix, in which the cast of Sex Education was seen wearing a grey-coloured uniform which was not seen in earlier season's piquing audiences' interest in the upcoming season's storyline. The series will be premiering on Netflix on the 17th of September 2021. Netflix on their official Instagram handle wrote "the long, hard wait is finally over: Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17!"

As per Deadline, the official logline of the 3rd season of the show is,"It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

The series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood and Kedar Williams-Stirling in the lead roles with Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick in supporting roles. Season 3 of Sex Education has also added actors like Jason Isaacs, Kirke and Dua Saleh to the cast.

The series follows the story of an awkward high school teenager Otis played by Asa Butterfield, whose personal life often gets disrupted due to his mother Jean Milburn played by Gillian Anderson's profession as a sex therapist.

IMAGE: NETFLIX'S OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

