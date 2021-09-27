'Sex/Life' Renewed By Netflix For Season 2, All Series Regulars Slated To Return

Netflix's drama series Sex/Life will return to the screens for another season. The streamer via their Twitter account announced the return of the series for season two and also shared that e steamy drama was watched by 67 million households in the first four weeks since its May 25 release. Series regulars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Begos and more are reported to be returning for a next season.

Sex/Life renewed for season two

Netflix on Monday, announced that the drama series was renewed for season two also while making the announcement they revealed that the drama was watched by 67 million households. As per a report by Deadline, with the number of audience touching 67 million, it is the third-largest viewed show for an original Netflix series only falling behind the first seasons of Bridgerton and The Witcher. Series regulars, Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette Set to return for season two of Sex/Life.

Showrunner Stacy Rukeyser in a statement given to Deadline said, "Sex/Life is a dream come true, to create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying." Rukeyser said that when she thinks about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, she feels extremely inspired. "I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us," she said.

Sex/Life is inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by B.B. Easton and shows the love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past lover. Billie Connelly is tired of taking care of her two kids and feels nostalgic for the free-spirited life she lived in New York with her best friend before she married her strait-laced, investment banker husband Cooper. Billie then starts journaling and fantasizing about her exploits with her ex Brad. When her husband ultimately finds her journal, Connelly has no choice but to choose between getting the excitement back in her marriage or going back down to the man who broke her heart.

Image: Instagram/@sexlife