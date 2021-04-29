Last Updated:

'Sexify' Reviews: Netizens Call The Show 'interesting' And 'binge-worthy'

Sexify released on April 28, 2021. Read further ahead to know Sexify review on social media and other details about the plot of the show and cast.

Written By
Aakash Mishra
Sexify review

Sexify review (Image Credits: Sexify's Instagram)


Netflix’s new Polish series called Sexify has made a somewhat good start on the streaming service and is currently trending on #5 on Netflix. The show revolves around building an innovative sex app which a sexually inexperienced student has to make for a tech competition. Netizens have already started giving Sexify’s review on social media and IMDB. The show is receiving a mixed response from the audience.

Sexify review on IMDB

Sexify has got an average rating of 5.4/ 10 out of the 108 votes the show has got till now. Many users have called the show ‘binge-worthy' while several others started disliking the show since the opening scene of the show. Some other users have mixed opinions about the show and have given a rating of 7/10. Check out some of the IMDB user reviews below.

Sexify review on Twitter

Sexify’s reviews on Twitter are very positive. Most of the users found the show interesting, hilarious, and worth a watch. One of the users also wrote, “Sexify is funnier than I thought it would be”. Check out some of the reviews of Sexify on Twitter.

READ | Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi on Netflix and other dark comedies that you can stream right now

Sexify plot

Sexify revolves around a student called Natalie who is trying to build an innovative sex app for her tech competition. She is sexually inexperienced and she goes on a journey to explore the world of intimacy with her friends so that she can build the app. Her friends help her in creating the ultimate sex guide. The drama has similar vibes to the popular Netflix drama called Sex Education.

READ | Noah Centineo to play a lawyer in upcoming CIA series on Netflix

Sexify cast and crew

Sexify stars actors like Aleksandra Skaraba, Maria Sobocinska and Sandra Drzymalska in crucial roles. Other celebrities like Malgorzata, Foremniak, Bartosz Glener , Cezry Pazura, Wojciech Solarz, Sebastian Stankiewicz and Ewa Szykulska play pivotal roles in the show. Olivia Castanho plays various roles in the show and Jacek Grygorowicz plays the role of Straznik Granczny. The show  is directed by Kalina Alabrudzinska and Piotr Domalewski. Mikolaj Lebkowski helmed  the department of cinematography whereas Arkson Studio produced the show. Agarta Gerc, Jan Kwiecinski and Malgorzata Fogel-Gabrys are the executive producers of the show. The show released on April 28, 2021 and has a total of eight episodes.

READ | Who was 'Yasuke'? Is the Netflix show based on a real Japanese samurai? Find out below

Promo Image Source: Sexify's Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT