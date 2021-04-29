'Sexify' Reviews: Netizens Call The Show 'interesting' And 'binge-worthy'

Netflix’s new Polish series called Sexify has made a somewhat good start on the streaming service and is currently trending on #5 on Netflix. The show revolves around building an innovative sex app which a sexually inexperienced student has to make for a tech competition. Netizens have already started giving Sexify’s review on social media and IMDB. The show is receiving a mixed response from the audience.

Sexify review on IMDB

Sexify has got an average rating of 5.4/ 10 out of the 108 votes the show has got till now. Many users have called the show ‘binge-worthy' while several others started disliking the show since the opening scene of the show. Some other users have mixed opinions about the show and have given a rating of 7/10. Check out some of the IMDB user reviews below.

Sexify review on Twitter

Sexify’s reviews on Twitter are very positive. Most of the users found the show interesting, hilarious, and worth a watch. One of the users also wrote, “Sexify is funnier than I thought it would be”. Check out some of the reviews of Sexify on Twitter.

Why have I been watching sexify all day ðŸ˜­ — Mazikeen (@LMklma) April 29, 2021

Sexify! Y’all! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ a must watch ðŸ˜Œ — ... (@Sekyibea__) April 28, 2021

#Sexify is funnier than I thought it would beðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — AshleighðŸ¥‘ðŸŒ» (@_Ashess_) April 29, 2021

Sexify on Netflix is interesting — Rich_Aunty_CollectionsðŸ¤‘ðŸ¤‘ðŸ¤‘ (@Trimud3hemAa) April 28, 2021

Well sexify seems interesting ðŸ’ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸ — B (@FlirtstoneM) April 28, 2021

Sexify is quite an interesting show on Netflix — Phenomenal (@Auroraturee) April 29, 2021

Sexify on Netflix, worth a watch, pretty funny — Skiets O Gato (@KeituKente) April 28, 2021

Sexify plot

Sexify revolves around a student called Natalie who is trying to build an innovative sex app for her tech competition. She is sexually inexperienced and she goes on a journey to explore the world of intimacy with her friends so that she can build the app. Her friends help her in creating the ultimate sex guide. The drama has similar vibes to the popular Netflix drama called Sex Education.

Sexify cast and crew

Sexify stars actors like Aleksandra Skaraba, Maria Sobocinska and Sandra Drzymalska in crucial roles. Other celebrities like Malgorzata, Foremniak, Bartosz Glener , Cezry Pazura, Wojciech Solarz, Sebastian Stankiewicz and Ewa Szykulska play pivotal roles in the show. Olivia Castanho plays various roles in the show and Jacek Grygorowicz plays the role of Straznik Granczny. The show is directed by Kalina Alabrudzinska and Piotr Domalewski. Mikolaj Lebkowski helmed the department of cinematography whereas Arkson Studio produced the show. Agarta Gerc, Jan Kwiecinski and Malgorzata Fogel-Gabrys are the executive producers of the show. The show released on April 28, 2021 and has a total of eight episodes.

