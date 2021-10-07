'Sexy Beasts' Season 2: Release Date, How To Watch, What To Expect & More Details

The costume speed dating show Sexy Beasts returns with its second season on October 7, confirmed the streaming giant Netflix. Directed and produced by Simon Welton and Sam Campbell, with producer Sarah Clarke, the series is about identifying a connection with someone based on his or her personality rather than clothing. The contestants are transformed into an animal or mythical creature with prosthetic makeup.

The series makes for an entertaining viewing experience as it removes superficial aspects. Back in 2014, the show was first originated as a British television series on the BBC before Netflix decided to give it the adaptation treatment for audiences in the U.S.

When is Sexy Beasts season 2 coming out?

Despite the success of season 1, the makers were already working on season 2. According to Netflix, a total of six episodes will begin streaming on October 7. The viewers can expect to have 30-minute long episodes in the upcoming season. Earlier, the makers have released the trailer giving a sneak peek into the costumes that will feature. Going by the trailer, the beats in the new season will have more wild creature prosthetics including an armadillo, a tiger, something that looks like a cross between an ogre and a goblin, a buck-toothed rabbit, and a lion wearing a very sensible head of hair instead of a mane.

Watch the trailer here:

Who will narrate Sexy Beasts season 2?

Back in June 2021, Netflix has announced the first season of Sexy Beasts. Catastrophe star and comedian Rob Delaney served as a narrator for the first season. He will continue narrating the new dating show for the new season as well. The series shows three masked contestants getting a chance to speed date one masked individual in each of the six episodes. The contestant who loses the mask is the one who has to reveal his or her identity based on a brief interview. There are then dates set up so we can determine whether the remaining contestants have anything in common.

How to watch Sexy Beasts Season 2 online?

As the first season of Sexy Beasts is released on Netflix in July 2021, the viewers will get to watch the new and more unconventional second season on the same streaming platform. The series has been a strange yet unsurprising hit for the streamers for its premise alone enough to pull viewers in.

(Image: Instagram/ Sexy Beasts)