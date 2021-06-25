Sexy Beasts Trailer Out Now; Netflix's New Reality Dating Show Baffles Netizens

Sexy Beasts is an upcoming reality dating show on Netflix. It gives a whole new turn to blind-dating as people transform themselves with prosthetic makeup into animal and mysterious beings, as it is all about personality and not looks. The trailer of the series has been dropped and it has caught much attention.

Sexy Beasts trailer out and fans are baffled

Netflix has shared the first Sexy Beasts trailer giving a glimpse at the dating show. It starts with two people out on a date as one appears to be a bull, while the other dons a panda avatar. The video shows different people appearing in different looks as they try to find love. They spend time together at various places in an attempt to develop chemistry. In the end, their makeup will be removed and they will face each other as they actually are. Sexy Beasts release date is set as July 21, 2021. Check out the trailer below and how netizens reacted to it.

Reaction to Sexy Beasts trailer

If y’all haven’t seen the trailer for @netflix’s new dating show #SexyBeasts you need to!!! I NEVER watch dating shows, in fact I hate them, but this new series looks too funny to not at least give it a shot — Chadwick (@Wick014) June 25, 2021

NETFLIX CANT RELEASE JUST THE TRILER FOR #sexybeasts I NEED THE WHOLE SEASON RIGHT NOW I CANT WAIT UNTIL JULY — ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (she/they) (@girl_funkel) June 23, 2021

I try not to talk about serious issues on this site, but after watching that trailer I seriously can’t understand people who aren’t ALL IN on Netflix’s Sexy Beasts. #SexyBeasts #Netflix pic.twitter.com/TX8hKlFUb8 — Carmine (@CarmineRadio) June 23, 2021

ME: This show looks so disturbing.

ALSO ME: ...I can't wait to watch it. https://t.co/S1h6MaVdi9#SexyBeasts — L.B Smooth (@LauraMBaum) June 23, 2021

This is genius. HEAR ME OUT. bc it’s a train wreck. And what do we do with train wrecks? We watch them. We simply cannot look away even though it burns our eyeballs. I don’t want to watch it. But it’s Thanos: inevitable #netflix #sexybeasts https://t.co/V0fpZihzJM — Kimberly Rose (@LittleSpo24) June 23, 2021

I can't stop laughing at the trailer for #Netflix new dating show #sexybeasts 🤣 — Jackie (@tnk1480) June 24, 2021

Masked Singer Meets Blind Dating - NEW TV Show - Sexy Beasts



This might be the strangest thing I saw in the longest time.https://t.co/pf0Gyem4lB @netflix #SexyBeasts #Netflix pic.twitter.com/NKgXRQLnVe — Joey Contino (@JoeyContino) June 23, 2021

Just saw a preview for this #SexyBeasts show on @netflix…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Anthony D. Sparks (@AnthonyDSparks) June 24, 2021

Clearly, the reactions have been quite mixed with some mocking at the trailer and few others awaiting for the show to drop soon. Each episode of Sexy Beasts will feature a single person who is looking for someone with a great personality. They will meet up with three potential lovers who are all disguised by prosthetic makeup. Following the "blind date," the single person will choose one person and their real face will be revealed. The series is expected to consists of six episodes. It is based on a British show that aired on BBC Three.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SEXY BEASTS TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.