Sexy Beasts Trailer Out Now; Netflix's New Reality Dating Show Baffles Netizens

Sexy Beasts trailer has been released by Netflix. The upcoming dating reality show has left fans confused and also eager for the series. Read to know more.

Sexy Beasts is an upcoming reality dating show on Netflix. It gives a whole new turn to blind-dating as people transform themselves with prosthetic makeup into animal and mysterious beings, as it is all about personality and not looks. The trailer of the series has been dropped and it has caught much attention. 

Sexy Beasts trailer out and fans are baffled

Netflix has shared the first Sexy Beasts trailer giving a glimpse at the dating show. It starts with two people out on a date as one appears to be a bull, while the other dons a panda avatar. The video shows different people appearing in different looks as they try to find love. They spend time together at various places in an attempt to develop chemistry. In the end, their makeup will be removed and they will face each other as they actually are. Sexy Beasts release date is set as July 21, 2021. Check out the trailer below and how netizens reacted to it.  

Reaction to Sexy Beasts trailer

 

Clearly, the reactions have been quite mixed with some mocking at the trailer and few others awaiting for the show to drop soon. Each episode of Sexy Beasts will feature a single person who is looking for someone with a great personality. They will meet up with three potential lovers who are all disguised by prosthetic makeup. Following the "blind date," the single person will choose one person and their real face will be revealed. The series is expected to consists of six episodes. It is based on a British show that aired on BBC Three. 

