'Shadow And Bone' Actor Amita Suman Names Meryl Streep As Her Inspiration

Amita Suman is known for her role in the new fantasy show Shadow and Bone which is currently streaming on Netflix. The actor recently revealed that she looks up to a legendary female actor who inspired her to choose acting as a profession. Read on to know the name of the actor and what Shadow and Bone's Amita Suman has to say about her.

Shadow and Bone's Amita Suman is inspired by Meryl Streep

According to a report of Asianet News, Amita Suman's inspiration is Meryl Streep. She mentioned that Streep is phenomenal and applauded her for sharing an intense love for what she does. Amita further added that she admires the Hollywood legend for her iconic roles in acclaimed films like The Iron Lady, Sophie's Choice, Kramer vs. Kramer, The French Lieutenant's Woman, It's Complicated and Julie & Julia.

About Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone is a fantasy adventure show which premiered on Netflix on April 23, 2020. The show is developed by Eric Heisserer and is based on the Grisha novel trilogy. The show specifically is based on the chapter Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows novel by writer Leigh Bardugo. The Shadow and Bone's cast features Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes and Zoë Wanamaker. Amita Suman in Shadow and Bone is seen playing the role of Inej Ghafa. She is a member of Dregs, known as the Wraith.

A look at Amita Suman's shows

Amita made her screen debut with the BBC drama series Casualty where she was seen playing the role of Nina Biswas in 2 episodes. She then bagged a cameo in the comedy-drama series Ackley Bridge. She played a guest role in Doctor Who series 11 where she was seen playing the younger version of Yasmin Khan's grandmother, Umbreen. She also portrayed the role of Naya in The Outpost. It was a recurring role in season 2. The actor finally managed to bag a pivotal role in Shadow and Bone which garnered her immense popularity.

Promo Image source: Amita Suman/ Meryl Streep's fanpage on Instagram