'Shadow And Bone': Archie Renaux Reveals Isaac Hempstead Wright's Reaction To The Trailer

The highly anticipated fantasy television series Shadow and Bone is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, April 23. Given its high fantasy TV adaptation genre, everyone from fans to cast and crew is hoping the series will be next Game Of Thrones (GOT). The series features Archie Renaux who has worked with Game of Thrones cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright in a film and he revealed Hempstead's reaction to the Shadow and Bone's trailer.

Archie Renaux talks about Isaac Hempstead Wright's reaction to Shadow and Bone

Archie Renaux was working with Wright on a sci-fi movie Voyagers right before he started filming Shadow and Bone. In an interview with PopCulture.com, he talked about working with Wright and his reaction to Shadow and Bone which has been compared to Game of Thrones in which Wright essayed the role of 'Bran Stark'. When he was asked he got any pointers about leading a blockbuster fantasy franchise from Wright, he said not as much he would like to. However, he revealed Wright's comments when he told him about the show. He said Wright knew about the show and he remembered speaking to him about it and Wright was amazed by the series and said it sounded "very good". Renaux said that made him really excited about it overall.

Renaux revealed Wright saw how the series was going to look in the trailer and other stuff and said he was pretty impressed by all of it. Since series Shadow and Bone was now premiering he also made mental note to reconnect with Wright for tips to navigate a fantasy franchise since Wright had been on one for almost 10 years. Renaux said Wright was doing that for a long time and so he thought he was the guy to go to about fantasy. Talking about its comparison with GOT, he said they did hear Game of Thrones quite a bit. He said it would be amazing if the series had the same success as GOT and he really hoped that it does.

More about Shadow and Bone on Netflix

Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels. According to Screenrant, the series is set in a fictional fantasy world and tells the story of an orphan Alina Starkov from Keramzin in the Kingdom to Ravka. Alina, played by Jesse Mei Li, discovers that she has the power that could destroy the Shadow Fold, a swath of monster-filled darkness that cleaved Ravka in two and could save her kingdom. Archi Renaux plays the role of Malyen "Mal" Oretsev who Alina's childhood best friend and the best tracker of Ravka's army.

